Shamrocks’ goalie Adam Shute, looks to stop a shot from Maple Ridge. Shute helped Victoria to two wins last weekend against Maple Ridge and Coquitlam. (James MacKenzie/Black Press)

Shamrocks play final regular season home games this weekend

Victoria is sitting in second place in WLA standings

The Victoria Shamrocks got a pair of wins over the weekend, beating the Maple Ridge Burrards 12-5 at home on Friday and Coquitlam 13-10 in overtime on Saturday.

Friday night, the first period saw Victoria hold a 4-3 advantage, but in the final two frames Victoria outscored the Burrards 8-2 to take the game. Shamrocks’ Casey Jackson had three goals and four assists, Tyson Gibson scored three goals and three assists and Rob Hellyer chipped in a goal and had four helpers. Victoria goalie Adam Shute got the win.

On Saturday night, the Shamrocks travelled to Coquitlam to face off against the Adanacs. Coquitlam scored two goals on the power play in the first, holding a 3-2 advantage, and after the second extended their lead to 7-5. After Coquitlam’s sixth goal in the second period, Bob Heyes, Shamrocks’ head coach, pulled goalie Cody Hagedorn and put Shute in who would finish the game and secure the win.

Shamrocks’ Ethan Garland scored his first goal of the season to tie the Adanacs in the final minute of play and push the game to overtime. Victoria used the momentum from the third, scoring four goals in overtime.

Jackson scored three goals and had six assists and Jesse King had two goals and five assists in the win.

Victoria is two wins behind New Westminster (13-3). At the time the Gazette went to press, there were tied in their three-game series with the Salmonbellies and the Coquitlam Adanacs, both of whom they will face in their final two regular season games.

The Shamrocks play at The Q Centre this weekend, taking on the Adanacs Friday at 7:30 p.m. and the league-leading New Westminster Salmonbellies Sunday July 29 at 6:00 p.m.

