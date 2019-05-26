Former Shamrocks captain Corey Small keeps his eyes on the ball during action against the Langley Thunder at The Q Centre. (File photo) Former Shamrocks captain Corey Small keeps his eyes on the ball during action against the Langley Thunder at The Q Centre. (File photo)

Shamrocks seek to rattle Thunder tonight at Q Centre

Ball drop is 6:00 p.m.

The Shamrocks look to rebound from a tough loss in their season opener against rivals the Nanaimo Timbermen. They’re taking on Langley Thunder tonight at the Q Centre.

Expect the Shamrocks to keep up their scoring run from last year, when the team recorded at least six goals in every game but one.

Former Jr. Shamrock Brad McCulley will be one player in the Thunder Victoria will need to have an answer for. McCulley comes to the Q Centre for the first time as a Thunder following his first multi-goal game in their 14-9 loss on Thursday to the Salmonbellies.

ALSO READ: Meet the team behind the entertainment at Victoria Shamrocks games

Langley will also bring last year’s Rookie of the Year Tyler Pace, who won the award after scoring 65 points in 18 games for the team. Victoria will have to rely on Captain Matt Yager and Ben McCullough to guard Pace, McCulley and Robinson and will need to look out for Thunder’s strong, offensive game.

ALSO READ: Veteran scorer Rhys Duch returns to the Victoria Shamrocks for 2019

The ball drop is set for 6:00 p.m. Tickets, merchandise, and other information are available at VictoriaShamrocks.com, or by calling 250-478-ROCK (7625). The game is also being broadcast live on WLA TV.


swikar.oli@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Bart Starr, 1960s Green Bay quarterback, dies at 85
Next story
Canadian ultramarathoner sets world treadmill record for distance in 12 hours

Just Posted

Leaving dog in hot car can result in $75,000 fine, prohibition from owning animals, prison

B.C. SPCA received 800 calls last year about dogs left in hot cars

Radio Host Erin Davis pens Mourning Has Broken following death of her daughter

Book by North Saanich woman gives advice to others struggling with grief

Bed Races on Beacon champs ready to defend their title

Race takes place July 7 on Beacon Avenue, raising funds for the Peninsula Youth Clinic

Belgian man searches for family of fallen First World War soldier from Victoria

Mark Edward Berton attended Victoria High School and has his grave in Flanders Field

Saanich preschool celebrates 30 years with reunion event

Thousands invited RSVP for Carrot Seed Preschool 30-year celebration

WATCH: Thousands enjoy sunshine at second annual Village Block Party

Cook Street filled with local food, music and more

Social media giants in hot seat as politicians consider regulations in Ottawa

Committee members will also grill representatives from Facebook, Twitter

Finland defeats Canada for gold medal at hockey world championship

Canada will take home silver

Wildfire crews watching for dangerous wind shift in High Level, Alta.

The Chuckegg Creek fire is raging out of control about three kilometres southwest of the town

UN urges Canada to take more vulnerable Mexican migrants from Central America

The request comes as the United States takes a harder line on its Mexican border

Mistrial declared in Jamie Bacon murder plot trial

Bacon was on trial for counselling to commit the murder of Person X

B.C. VIEWS: Money-laundering melodrama made for TV

Public inquiry staged to point fingers before 2021 election

Canadian homebuyers escaping high housing costs by moving to secondary cities

In British Columbia, exurbs have grown in the Hope Valley and Kamloops

Feds lay out proposed new rules for voice, video recorders in locomotives

Transport Canada wants to limit use of recorders to if a crew’s actions led to a crash

Most Read