Shew sisters on podium, coach Ed Ashmore honoured

Big week for Saanich wrestling

Saanich’s Shew sisters, Zena and Kiana, continued their strong wrestling season winning silver and gold at the Western Canada Age Class tournament at the University of Fraser Valley in Abbotsford, Jan. 26 and 27.

Zena, 14, competed in the 47 kilograms cadet class and won gold. Kiana, 17, competed in 47k juvenile class and won silver.

The home-schooled Shews represent Saanich’s South Island Distance Education School, competing against wrestling teams came from B.C. and Alberta.

The two are formal pupils of Ed Ashmore and members of the Victoria Commonwealth Bulldogs Wrestling Club, which ended this year after 40-plus years. They now train in the new Coast Wrestling club with coach Nolan Mitchell, a 2015 Claremont grad who is back from Simon Fraser University.

The season continues as this week they’ll compete as members of the South Island Team (Cowichan, Victoria, Salt Spring) at the Alberni Duel Meet. Next week they’ll compete at the Campbell River Invite.

The Island Championships are Feb. 16 and 17 in Chemainus, where they hope to qualify for this year’s high school provincials in Port Alberni.

They also hope to return to nationals in Edmonton later this spring and will eye the U.S. Open in Las Vegas, which they’ve attended two years straight.

Ed Ashmore honoured

For decades the wrestling scene in Greater Victoria relied on Ed Ashmore.

On Monday (Jan. 29) retired teacher and recently retired wrestling coach Ashmore was presented with an award for his life-long dedication to supporting students.

Ashmore started teaching here in 1960 at S.J. Willis junior high and started coaching wrestling in 1964. He coached wrestlers that went on to win world championships, and compete at the Commonwealth and Pan American Games, and the Olympics.

