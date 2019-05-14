Flight Sergeant Connor Scott aims his air rifle during the standing relay at the National Cadet Marksmanship Championship. (Submitted)

Sidney air cadet competes in National Cadet Marksmanship Championship

Flight Sgt. Connor Scott placed seventh overall in Canada

Sierra Newlove

Special to the News

Flight Sgt. Connor Scott, 17, of Sidney competed in the Marksmanship Nationals at CFB Esquimalt in Victoria May 5 to 9. Connor placed 11th overall in the prone shoot, and seventh overall in the standing shoot. He was the only B.C. competitor to qualify for the finals shoot and he placed seventh overall in Canada.

Scott is with 676 Kittyhawk Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron in Sidney, where he has been on the marksmanship team for five years. The 676 marksmanship team placed fourth overall at the Provincial Competition in Vernon. Scott qualified as one of just 10 individual competitors for the national championship. More than 100 cadets representing every province and two territories across Canada attended the National Cadet Marksmanship Championship.

READ ALSO: Making of Heroes camp gives 25 cadets fire rescue training on Pender Island

Scott joined the Cadet Program in 2014 and picked up an air rifle the very next day.

“My older brother was in marksmanship so he encouraged me to try it and I loved it” says Scott. The marksmanship program has instilled Scott and others like him with self-discipline and strong teamwork skills. It is a mental and physical sport that is accessible to anyone.

The competition was not just about winning for Scott, he wanted to achieve his personal goals and give it his best shot. A big inspiration for Scott has been his range coach, Lt. Doug Tellier. Tellier has been a marksmanship coach at 676 squadron for more than 15 years. “Lt. Tellier is a huge encouragement through both the challenges and successes of the team, and he has always been there for me,” Scott says.

The National Cadet Marksmanship Championship is the highest level of competition in a sport that teaches safety, focus and stress-calming techniques, as well as teamwork and leadership. More than 125 cadets competed in the championship and everyone came away with new friends from across the country.

strong>Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Bucks, Raptors to begin deciding Eastern Conference title
Next story
Nanaimo clip Oak Bay in Island final

Just Posted

‘We’re rolling the dice’: Esquimalt Firefighter union president questions staffing model

Andrew Zado wants more consistant staffing for his team

ICBC urging drivers to slow down this May long weekend

Speed is number one cause of car crash fatalities: ICBC

Google timelapse shows the West Shore’s transformation over three decades

Watch the West Shore really change

PHOTOS: Calgary’s Cavalry FC comes out with a win against Pacific FC Wednesday night

Pacific FC has one more shot to stay in the Canadian Championship

Search called off for missing Sooke surfer

Anyone with information asked to call RCMP

B.C. holding public inquiry to track rise of money laundering

Judge to head probe into criminal activity in real estate, drugs

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of May 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should horse-drawn carriages be phased out in the City of Victoria?

Horse-drawn carriage companies are again getting a rough ride in the City… Continue reading

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

MPs condemn B.C. RCMP interrogation of Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Most Read