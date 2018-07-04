Sidney ballplayer wins Seattle skill competition

Nolan Weinmeyer was the only Canadian chosen

On Canada Day, the Seattle Mariners won their game against the Kansas City Royals 1-0, thanks in no small part to pitcher James Paxton, from Ladner, B.C. But he was not the only Canadian celebrating a win that day.

Sidney baseball player Nolan Weinmeyer, 10, ran onto the field after the game for the Pitch, Hit, Run competition, as the only Canadian amongst other kids from the Pacific Northwest. Of the three in his age division, he came out on top.

Nolan’s father Brad said they announced the winners from third to first, and when he heard who placed second, he knew his son had won, but tried not to give it away early.

“I didn’t do any hooting or hollering but I definitely did some fist pumps for sure, as quietly as possible,” said Brad. “I was really excited for him and I could tell he was excited, too.”

Only the top three ten-year olds in the U.S. would go on to Washington, DC, and Nolan did not crack the top three, but Brad said he was happy anyway, and that it was a special day for Nolan.

At his home in Sidney, Nolan said he was still deciding where to put his plaque. It would compete with old baseball gloves displayed on the wall (part of his dad’s collection).

Nolan felt excited to run the bases at Safeco, because “running’s one of my stronger parts.” Instead of running 120 feet like he’s used to, kids had to run 180 feet. He enjoyed watching the Mariners play the Royals, but he had something else on his mind.

“I was kind of nervous, just thinking about what I had to do,” said Nolan. “But I was also asking myself why I was nervous, ‘cause I’ve done it before.”

When Nolan heard he had won, he said he tried to play it cool, but was excited to get it.

While Brad does not have Nolan’s precise scores, Nolan hit the ball 80 feet farther than the next competitor and ran from second base to home over a second faster.

“I’ve had people from Trail, B.C. messaging me saying, ‘We’re following you!’ Just the amount of support from everybody was great,” said Brad.

Brad wanted to thank the baseball community for making Nolan’s trip special.

Carson Vitale, who works for the Seattle Mariners as head of minor league player/coach development, sent Brad a good luck message for Nolan, and said there was something in the media box waiting for them. It turned out to be a package with on-field passes, fifth-row tickets for the game, and other goodies.

Before the competition, Mike Chewpoy, coach of the Victoria Mariners, had spoken to Seattle pitcher James Paxton, and the pitcher gave Nolan a signed ball.

“We took it all in and it was great,” said Brad. “They treated [the kids] like gold.”

Previous story
Little League baseball in the spotlight at National in Victoria this week

Just Posted

Saanich group pushes for increased safety at site of serious crash

A local community group is pushing for increased traffic safety along Ash… Continue reading

Former Olympic rower Harold Backer pleads guilty to fraud

Backer changed his plea in Victoria on Wednesday; the Crown is seeking a 13-month jail sentence

Sidney ballplayer wins Seattle skill competition

Nolan Weinmeyer was the only Canadian chosen

Caravan Stage sets sail for Sooke

Nomadic outdoor theatre company founded 1970 in Kemp Lake

Blue Bridge Theatre opens award-winning play at Roxy this week

The Drawer Boy examines smalltown rural life, gives audiences opportunity for self-reflection

VIDEO: Seal escapes hungry orcas by climbing aboard tourist boat

Whales circulate nearby as seal finds refuge

Trans Mountain gets ready for B.C. pipeline installation

North Thompson line, Burnaby terminal work scheduled

B.C. man charged with two counts of animal cruelty after 46 dogs seized

SPCA invesigation concludes after dogs seized from a rural property north of Williams Lake

Former B.C. education minister considers Langley mayoral run

Promises decision about running for Langley City mayor by early August

Okanagan farm gets creative protecting cherries from birds

Vernon farmer brings in fun fruit protection measures

B.C. VIEWS: Cannabis Day celebration put off until October

Another government monopoly, what could go wrong?

UPDATED: Police find bodies of 3 missing hikers at Shannon Falls

Two men tried to rescue a woman who had been swept away

SPCA seizes 16 dogs from property in B.C. Interior

Dog owners were known to SPCA and had been convicted on animal cruelty charges in 2015

Surrey mayor asks feds for $10M to combat gang problems

Ask comes after a task force aimed at preventing gang violence issued a report

Most Read