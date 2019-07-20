(From left) Trevor Birrell, a junior, and Michael Fraser, a youth under 25, beat 20 competitors to place first and second in the Mens Singles Championship held at the Sidney Lawn Bowling Club. (Submitted by Bob Orchard)

Sidney youth bowl over the competition, head for nationals

Youngsters take Mens and Womens Singles Championships at recent tournament

Despite bowls sometimes being seen as a senior’s sport, three youngsters taught the old dogs some new tricks, claiming top spots in the Womens and Mens Singles Championships at Sidney Lawn Bowling Club.

Two tournaments were held over the first two weekends in July, with some competitive matches taking place.

Trevor Birrell and Sierra Trueman won the male and female championships respectively, with Michael Fraser coming second in the Mens.

ALSO READ: Central Saanich bowlers host local students and south Island’s best

President Ron Smith has been impressed with the bowlers’ progression and their winning performances.

“It’s not too usual,” says Smith. “Their future is great, they’re going to be bowling this weekend at provincials in Nanaimo, and then going on to nationals.” Those are held Aug. 6 to 10 at Juan de Fuca Lawn Bowling Club.

Smith says the achievements are made more remarkable by the age of the competitors, with Birrell and Trueman both being under 19 and competing as juniors in a senior field. Fraser, a recent arrival from Ontario, falls into the U25 category. He’s joining some good young bowlers at the club, with Birrell and Trueman placing first and second at the BC Junior Lawn Bowling Championship two years ago in Saanich and doing well last year too.

ALSO READ: Will you be celebrating national hotdog day with any of these crazy flavours?

Youth bowlers are encouraged to participate as much as possible and are eligible to bowl in all of the club’s tournaments. In recent months, bowling clubs have sought to inject new blood into their ranks, with Central Saanich Lawn Bowling Club even hosting a workshop for interested high-school students.

Sidney Lawn Bowling Club has been running since 1998 and strives to be “the friendliest club on Vancouver Island.”

It has 160 active bowlers and 20 social members, and maintains an energetic junior program.

Anyone interested in joining is encouraged to drop by any Sunday afternoon until October to watch the bowlers in action. It says age is no barrier to the sport, with the club’s youngest bowlers being children and the oldest in their mid-90s.

The club is located at 9580 Fifth St. and can be contacted by telephone on 250-516 2229 or via their website at sites.google.com/site/sidneylawnbowlingclub.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

President Ron Smith with Sierra Trueman, a junior, and Womens Singles Chamionship Winner. (Submitted by Bob Orchard)

Previous story
Pacific FC to face HFX Wanderers FC in coastal clash on Saturday

Just Posted

HarbourCats bats hot in home return

Victoria squad downs Yakima Valley Pippins 17-2

Witness the passion and fire of flamenco in Victoria this July

Seventh annual Victoria Flamenco Festival features free and ticketed performances downtown

West Shore resident, local officer encourages women to take control of their safety

Kris Greffard is posting short videos with safety tips for women using local trails and parks

Police and Indigenous communities pull together in 10-day canoe journey

Victoria Police Department, Ministry of Children and Family Development took part in Pulling Together Canoe Journey

Point Ellice House exhibit offers new lens into colonial history

The new ‘Politics of luxury’ display studies the wealthy O’Reilly family from several angles

Rich the Vegan scoots across Canada for the animals

Rich Adams is riding his push scooter across Canada to bring awareness to the dog meat trade in Asia

RCMP investigate two shootings in the Lower Mainland

Incidents happened in Surrey, with a victim being treated at Langley Memorial Hospital

CRA program to help poor file taxes yields noticeable bump in people helped

Extra money allows volunteer-driven clinics to operate year-round

Recall: Certain Pacific oysters may pose threat of paralytic shellfish poisoning

Consumers urged to either return affected packages or throw them out

How a Kamloops-born man helped put us on the moon

Jim Chamberlin did troubleshooting for the Apollo program, which led to its success

Sexual harassment complaints soaring amid ‘frat boy culture’ in Canada’s airline industry

‘It’s a #MeToo dumpster fire…and it’s exhausting for survivors’

How much do you know about the moon?

To mark the 50th anniversary of the first lunar landing, see how well you know space

POLL: Do you carry reusable shopping bags?

While a court ruling determined the City of Victoria’s plastic bag ban… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 16

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Most Read