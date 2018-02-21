Sidney’s Desiree Young. (Steven Heywood/News Staff)

Sidney’s Desiree Young at her first BC Winter Games

Wheelchair basketball player has been on the court for about a year

Desiree Young has been playing wheelchair basketball for around one year and says her coach thought it was time for her to play at the BC Winter Games.

The Sidney athlete is in Kamloops for the Games this week (Feb. 22 to 25), representing the zone that covers Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands. Young will play on a team that will face a variety of other teams from around the province.

Young, 16, said Victoria Wheelchair Sports visited her school (Parkland Secondary in North Saanich).

‘I tried it out and I just got hooked,” said the Grade 11 student. “It’s a lot of fun and were very competitive. I also like the community and my teammates.”

She plays defence, and positions her chair to try to stop players on opposing team from reaching the basket.

Young said she uses a sports chair, made specially for basketball. The wheels are angled to give it a wider base. “More stable, easier to turn, easier to control.”

She said this year, her coach decided she was ready to go to the Games.

“I’m super excited.”

Young plays and practices a couple times a week and cross-trains with her wheelchair rugby team as well.

“I love it too. Lots of crashing into people. It’s really competitive as well, but the guys are great.”

Young spent a recent weekend at Spectrum Community School in Saanich at the Breakers women’s wheelchair basketball tournament, where she took part in development sessions with coaches from Victoria Wheelchair Sports.


editor@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Victoria Royals come out for a special night of hockey
Next story
Inside the Olympic performance of the Island’s Teal Harle

Just Posted

WATCH: Do you recognize this sexual assault suspect?

Victoria police release new footage suspect in Bay Centre attack on young girl

Foot found near Victoria belonged to missing Washington man

No foul play suspected in death of Stanley Okumoto, 79

Sidney’s Desiree Young at her first BC Winter Games

Wheelchair basketball player has been on the court for about a year

Man surprises trial, claims responsibility for Saanich sex assault

Fellow inmate of accused David Hope claims responsibility

Greyhound cleared to end routes in northern B.C., Vancouver Island

Company says nine routes have dropped 30% in ridership in last five years

VIDEO: Top 10 B.C. budget highlights

The NDP is focusing on childcare, affordable housing and speeding up the elimination of MSP premiums

Alberta takes out full-page ads in B.C. over strained relationship

It’s the latest move between the two provinces over progress on Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

B.C. teacher suspended over allegedly using N-word in worksheets

Trafalgar Elementary teacher under investigation by Vancouver School Board

Toddler swept away in Ontario floods

Toddler missing as flooding forces thousands from their homes in Ontario

Inside the Olympic performance of the Island’s Teal Harle

Islander finishes fifth in Olympic Men’s Slopestyle final in Pyeong Chang

BC BUDGET: New money helps seniors’ care shortage

Job stability for care aides key to recruitment, union leader says

Mixed messages on B.C.’s efforts to cool hot housing market

Economist says undersupply of homes in Metro Vancouver, Victoria and Kelowna will keep prices high

Questions raised over B.C. NDP’s childcare budget plan

Advocates concerned how to fill 22,000 new spaces for early childhood educators

B.C. family first to receive reimbursement for life-altering arthritis drug

Effective medication used to treat rare form of juvenile arthritis costs $19,000 a month

Most Read