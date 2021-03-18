Single-game tickets available for 2021 HarbourCats games

Single-game tickets for the 2021 HarbourCats season are now available. (Christian J. Stewart/HarbourCats)

Tickets are now available for a tentative 2021 HarbourCats season.

The Victoria baseball team is preparing for the possibility that West Coast League baseball will go ahead this year, and is launching limited release single-game tickets for any games scheduled in the 2021 season.

“We continue to be optimistic about the 2021 season and are thrilled to be able to open ticket sales at this point to the general public,” said HarbourCats assistant general manager Christian J. Stewart. “We want to be ready to go when we are told we can go and we want our fans to be ready too.

“This has the potential to be a great celebratory return to the ballpark, HarbourCats baseball and normalcy, and when we play, we expect that all our games and seats will be in high demand.”

Any 2021 ticket purchases are non-refundable, but in the event that the season – or any portion of it – is cancelled, tickets will be eligible for exchange for other games later in the season or in 2022.

The HarbourCats are scheduled to kick off their 2021 season on June 1 against the Edmonton Riverhawks – the first West Coast League game ever played in Alberta. The team’s home opener is set for June 4 against the Port Angeles Lefties.

Tickets can be purchased online at harbourcats.com/tickets or by calling 778-265-0327. To allow for physical distancing, tickets will be initially restricted to premium reserved, right-field reserved and general admission.

The HarbourCats club cancelled its eighth season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

