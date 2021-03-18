Single-game tickets for the 2021 HarbourCats season are now available. (Christian J. Stewart/HarbourCats)

Single-game tickets for the 2021 HarbourCats season are now available. (Christian J. Stewart/HarbourCats)

Single-game tickets available for 2021 HarbourCats games

Victoria club’s season set to start June 1 on the road

Tickets are now available for a tentative 2021 HarbourCats season.

The Victoria baseball team is preparing for the possibility that West Coast League baseball will go ahead this year, and is launching limited release single-game tickets for any games scheduled in the 2021 season.

“We continue to be optimistic about the 2021 season and are thrilled to be able to open ticket sales at this point to the general public,” said HarbourCats assistant general manager Christian J. Stewart. “We want to be ready to go when we are told we can go and we want our fans to be ready too.

“This has the potential to be a great celebratory return to the ballpark, HarbourCats baseball and normalcy, and when we play, we expect that all our games and seats will be in high demand.”

READ ALSO: Victoria HarbourCats ready to retire jersey of league’s first female pitcher

Any 2021 ticket purchases are non-refundable, but in the event that the season – or any portion of it – is cancelled, tickets will be eligible for exchange for other games later in the season or in 2022.

The HarbourCats are scheduled to kick off their 2021 season on June 1 against the Edmonton Riverhawks – the first West Coast League game ever played in Alberta. The team’s home opener is set for June 4 against the Port Angeles Lefties.

Tickets can be purchased online at harbourcats.com/tickets or by calling 778-265-0327. To allow for physical distancing, tickets will be initially restricted to premium reserved, right-field reserved and general admission.

The HarbourCats club cancelled its eighth season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ ALSO: HarbourCats strike out on 2020 season

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater VictoriaVictoria HarbourCats

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Gaudette scores shootout winner as Canucks dump Ottawa Senators 3-2

Just Posted

Business owners are pushing Victoria city council to keep the 1000-block of Broad Street as pedestrian only. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)
Council to consider permanent pedestrianization of Broad Street block

1000-block of Broad Street was closed to traffic in spring 2020

This walk-up, three-storey apartment building off Oak Bay Avenue in Victoria is the type of mid-density housing that is not actively being built in Oak Bay. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Where will the missing middle go in Oak Bay?

People are chomping to get at a housing plan, says Coun. Andrew Appleton

Island Health has opened six more COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week, including at Eagle Ridge Community Centre in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)
Island Health opens more immunization clinics

Clinic at Eagle Ridge in Langford now open seven days a week

Single-game tickets for the 2021 HarbourCats season are now available. (Christian J. Stewart/HarbourCats)
Single-game tickets available for 2021 HarbourCats games

Victoria club’s season set to start June 1 on the road

Transport Canada does not list Victoria International Airport as an internationally designated airport, but one official says the airport is not about to lose that designation. (Black Press Media File)
Victoria International Airport does not appear on list of international airports in Canada

Airport official says YYJ is not about to lose international designation

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide an update on COVID-19. (B.C. government)
556 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C., 116 new variant cases

Deaths in B.C. from the virus ceased but hospitalizations rose

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: Have you met with friends outdoors

As the weather gets warmer and days get longer, thoughts begin to… Continue reading

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 16

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

The Dairy Farmers of Canada are putting together a working group to look into claims that palm fats are increasing the firmness of Canadian butter. (Grace Kennedy/The Observer)
#Buttergate: How COVID-19 and palm oil set the stage for Canadian butter concerns

The final story in a three part series on dairy farming, palm oil and Canadian consumers

B.C. Premier John Horgan says he plans to introduce new legislation to tackle the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. premier decries hate crimes after 6 Asian women killed in U.S. shooting

John Horgan is calling for stiffer penalties for people who commit hate crimes in the province

In June 2019 during the school year, a B.C. teacher made a physical and romantic gesture towards a high school student with whom he later engaged in a sexual relationship. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. teacher fired for sex with student days after high school graduation

The relationship was reported to the commissioner by a school district superintendent

Members of the Vancouver Police Department are seen outside an Irish Pub in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Liquor sales are cut off at 8 p.m. for St. Patrick’s Day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. COVID-19 spread continues with 498 cases Wednesday

Four additional deaths, no new health care outbreaks

FILE – Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
ICBC COVID rebate cheques may be delayed weeks due to cyberattack

Client information secure, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko pushes aside the puck on an effort to score by Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson during second period NHL action Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Gaudette scores shootout winner as Canucks dump Ottawa Senators 3-2

Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko improves to 7-1 in March

Most Read