Sooke 10K road race rescheduled to April 9

The rescheduled Westcoast Sooke 10K hits the road on April 9. (Vancouver Island Race Association)

New date comes after first race rescheduled due to wintry weather

Runners must wait until April to race in Sooke.

The starter’s gun for the 22nd edition of the Westcoast Sooke 10K will now fire on April 9, say organizers.

The new date comes after the road race was rescheduled due to snow and freezing temperatures that gripped the region in late February.

The Westcoast Sooke 10K was scheduled to be the fourth race in the Vancouver Island Race Series.

The next race in the series is the Hatley Castle 8K in Colwood on March 12. The series wraps up on April 23.

To register for races, visit islandseries.org/register.

