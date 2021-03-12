Three-hundred participants competed in the TriStars Sooke 10K in 2019. (Sooke News Mirror file photo)

Three-hundred participants competed in the TriStars Sooke 10K in 2019. (Sooke News Mirror file photo)

Sooke 10K sets virtual pace

Runners may be running alone, but they can still feel as if they’re part of a larger group

As runners settle into the starting line for this year’s TriStars Sooke 10K race, they’ll be there, alone.

With races around the world cancelled, on hold, or up in the air, a new kind of event is gaining traction: virtual races. And the Sooke race is no different.

The TriStars Sooke 10K is part of the widely popular eight-race Vancouver Island Race Series, which runs from Victoria to Courtenay in the first four months of the year.

RELATED: Organizers cancel Sooke 10K over COVID-19 concerns

Midway through the series in 2020, race organizers were forced to call off the remaining three races, including Sooke, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year the Island Race Series went virtual, with some surprising results.

“People really got behind it,” said Louise Hodgson-Jones, general manager of the Vancouver Island Runners’ Association.

“It’s gone really well. I’m kind of blown away, to be quite honest.”

So far, 369 people have signed up for the race series virtually, on par with the number of people who run in the in-person races.

The virtual format offers two challenges per race: a run challenge and a photo challenge.

In keeping with the tagline, “run series, fun series,” race organizers want participants to have fun so they can choose to race or just run for fun. Participants also have the option to post their results on to Race Roster, an event registration system, during the week of each challenge.

The TriStars Sooke 10K race is set for the week of March 31 to April 7.

The run challenge includes a Coffee Climb where participants are asked to cover the most elevation in a 10K distance. The run can be on trail or road. And the photo challenge? Take a selfie with a coffee or treat from a favourite coffee shop.

Hodgson-Jones said many participants run the designated course (in Sooke’s case from EMCS, down Sooke River Road and back) on race weekend, but they’re free to pick any course they choose. Some participants even registered thousands of miles away from Denmark to Newfoundland.

“It’s rather unique that way,” Hodgson-Jones said. “It opens up all these races to anyone in the world, really.”

Hodgson-Jones is surprised virtual races continued to evolve over the last year. She pointed out part of the reason is that race directors are more inventive and creative in presenting their events.

With all the virtual race series’ success, does Hodgson-Jones look forward to another year of virtual racing?

“I’ll admit I’m looking forward to getting back to in-person racing,” she said.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sportsvancouverisland

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
U.S.-Canada border decision looms in playoffs for NHL
Next story
BC Hockey League announces shortened season will begin in April

Just Posted

Albert Middleton, a Second World War veteran living at Veterans Memorial Lodge in Saanich, celebrated his 106th birthday on March 11, 2021. (Photo submitted by Connie Dunwoody)
Second World War veteran born before 1918 pandemic marks 106th birthday in Saanich

Care home staff edit birthday balloons as numbers don’t go higher than 100

Victoria police are warning people after a fraudster posed as a CEO and convinced an employee to purchase $1,000-worth of gift cards. (Black Press Media file photo)
Fraudster impersonates CEO, steals $1,000 from unsuspecting Victoria employee

Victim purchased 10 gift cards worth $100 each

A motorist prepares to pump gas. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Gas prices on the rise across Greater Victoria

Prices jump to 152.9 cents per litre

People present at Lansdowne Middle School March 3, 4 or 5 may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. (Black Press Media file photo)
COVID-19 exposure reported at Saanich middle school

People may have been exposed March 3, 4 or 5

The BC Hockey League announced a shortened 2021 season will begin in early April, following approval from the league’s board of governors and the provincial health office. (Damon James photo)
BC Hockey League announces shortened season will begin in April

Junior ‘A’ hockey league board of governors approve season following green light from province

Arun, Greater Vancouver Zoo’s resident Red Panda, has a girlfriend. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
VIDEO: Meet Sakura, Greater Vancouver Zoo’s newest red panda

The seven-year-old female came from the Calgary Zoo and joins resident male, Arun

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: How do you feel about setting your clocks ahead this weekend?

Greater Victoria residents might expect to see a few more cranky and… Continue reading

Jerico Roman with a box of the Nature’s Path Maple Cinnamon Waffles he loves to eat. (Photo: GoFundMe)
B.C. mom’s waffle-finding mission for son becomes a ‘complex’ baking adventure

Nature’s Path gave Jenna Roman the recipe, but it’s not easy to make at home

The Conservation Officers Service is warning aquarium users after invasive and potentially destructive mussels were found in moss balls from a pet store. (BC Conservation Officers Service/Facebook)
Conservation inspects more than 600 B.C. stores for invasive mussels, none found

Since found to be sold in Washington, two B.C. residents find invasive mussels within product

Vehicles stopped in queue at a drive-thru in Parksville on March 10, 2021. (Mandy Moraes photo)
Island drivers, keep your eyes off the cell phone in the drive-thru

Vancouver Island police ramp up patrols to hunt for distracted drivers

Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools’ board has been named as one of the defendants in a notice of civil claim related to an alleged 2016 bullying incident. (Cliff MacArthur/provincialcourt.bc.ca)
School board being sued over alleged bullying at Nanaimo high school

Civil case advanced through the court system Thursday, goes to trial in September

Sanderlings by the sea. (Margo Hearne / Haida Gwaii Observer)
Questions arise after decapitated sea lion found upon B.C. shore

Headless sea lion discoveries have also been documented on Nanaimo and Comox beaches

Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about the province’s COVID-19 vaccine plans during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Dr. Henry says Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is safe despite reports of blood clots

‘It is something that is not unexpected when a new product, a new vaccine, is used in large numbers of people’

Most Read