Sooke athletes win gold at 55+ Games

Myrtle Acton, 86, leads way with three first place finishes

Chris Vanier, of Sooke, throws a horseshoe during play at the 55+ B.C. Games, held in Kelowna from Sept. 10-14. Vanier’s play won him a silver medal in the 65+ men’s C division. (Contributed)

Several Sooke athletes hit the gold standard at the recent 55+ B.C. Games in Kelowna.

Leading the way for the locals was 86-year-old Myrtle Acton, who won three gold medals competing in shotput, weight throw, and hammer throw.

Acton holds several Canadian track and field records for her age division.

Other Sooke medal winners include:

Table Tennis – Reg Card and Paul Martin – Men’s 75+ Doubles (competitive) – bronze; Sue Jiang and Jeannie Hadley – Women 70-74 Doubles (competitive) – silver; Jeannie Hadley and Paul Martin – Men and Women 70-74 Mixed Doubles (competitive) – silver; and Jeannie Hadley – Women 70-74 Singles (silver).

Swimming – Rhonda Henry – Women 70-74 50M backstroke (bronze).

Horseshoes – Chris Vanier – Men’s Singles 65+ (silver).

Track and Field – Leanor Davidson – Women 70-74 100 metres (bronze); Leanor Davidson – Women 70-74 200 metres (bronze); Myrtle Acton – Women 85-89 shotput (gold); Myrtle Acton – Women 85-89 weight throw (gold); Myrtle Acton – Women 85-89 hammer throw (gold).

This year more than 4,200 seniors competed in the Games 30 sporting events.

