(Metro Creative)

Sooke Celtic extend unbeaten streak against Saanich Fusion

Sooke squad atop VISL Division 3 standings

The Sooke Celtic kept their three-game unbeaten streak going Friday with a convincing 5-1 win against Saanich Fusion FC at Fred Milne Park.

Sooke is 2-1-0 in the young Vancouver Island Soccer League season and sits atop the Division 3-Pool A standings with seven points.

Cort Harrison scored two goals for the home side, while Harry Smithson, Mike McKay, and Adam Fares added singles.

The Celtic defence played well throughout the game, limiting Saanich to few scoring chances.

This weekend, the Sooke Celtic hit the road with a Sunday game against Lakehill Ekta in Saanich and return home on Oct. 8 to face Vantreights FC at Fred Milne Park. Game time is 7 p.m.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kraken released: Seattle opens NHL preseason with 5-3 win over Vancouver Canucks

Just Posted

Victoria police officers attend an incident in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue on Sept. 27. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
UPDATE: Victoria officer allegedly struck during car chase on Pandora Avenue

Back to school has been fraught with COVID-19 cases, with three clusters reported in Greater Victoria schools so far. (Black Press Media file photo)
3 active COVID-19 clusters in Greater Victoria schools

Members of the black-tailed deer family appear to be most severely affected by adenovirus hemorrhagic disease. (Photo - Veronika Andrews)
Fast-spreading disease baffles wildlife experts

Sidney is currently working on a plans for public washroom along its waterfront walkway. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Sidney eyes accessibility in plans for public washroom