Sooke Celtic extend unbeaten streak against Saanich Fusion

The Sooke Celtic kept their three-game unbeaten streak going Friday with a convincing 5-1 win against Saanich Fusion FC at Fred Milne Park.

Sooke is 2-1-0 in the young Vancouver Island Soccer League season and sits atop the Division 3-Pool A standings with seven points.

Cort Harrison scored two goals for the home side, while Harry Smithson, Mike McKay, and Adam Fares added singles.

The Celtic defence played well throughout the game, limiting Saanich to few scoring chances.

This weekend, the Sooke Celtic hit the road with a Sunday game against Lakehill Ekta in Saanich and return home on Oct. 8 to face Vantreights FC at Fred Milne Park. Game time is 7 p.m.



