A throng of more than 300 passionate fans like the youngster shown here with head coach Sven Eckhardt cheered on Sooke Celtic FC to a win in the opening game of the Division 3 provincial playoffs on Friday. (Contributed photo)

Sooke Celtic FC wins opening round of provincial playoffs

VISL club beats Brazcouver 2-1

Spurred on by another raucous home crowd, Sooke Celtic FC notched a victory in the opening round of the provincial playoffs.

Sooke Celtic FC moved toward a Division 3 provincial championship with a 2-1 victory over Burnaby-based Brazcouver on Friday.

“We had more than 300 fans turn out for the game despite the rainy weather,” said Celtic assistant coach Pete McKay. “Having the bagpipes play before the game really got everyone fired up, and the concert by Faultline after the game was awesome.”

Robbie Heggelund gave Celtic FC the lead when he buried a penalty kick after being taken down in the box. Brazcouver responded with a goal just before the half ended to knot the teams at 1-1.

RELATED: Sooke Celtic soar to the provincials after win over Saanich

Ketil Eckhardt sealed the deal for the home side with about 10 minutes left in the game, converting on a free kick with a great shot to beat Brazcouver’s keeper, McKay said.

The next game is a quarter-final match in the march through the provincials against Gorge FC.

“Although we’ve beaten them twice this year by a score of 3-1, Gorge is not to be taken lightly,” McKay cautioned. “They just came off of winning the Division 3 Challenge Cup and are on a hot streak, so it should be a good match.”

McKay said the team is hoping for a boost courtesy of another great turnout for the game which takes place Friday (April 14), at 7 p.m. at The Log at Fred Milne Park.


news@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local SportssoccerSookeWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada’s Rory MacDonald headed to UFC Hall of Fame for bloody UFC 189 title challenge
Next story
PODCAST: Port Moody’s Ryan Johansen an NHL All-Star

Just Posted

A Sooke School District 62 woodshop teacher has accepted that his conduct constituted professional misconduct after he pushed a Grade 7 student in 2020. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Sooke School District shop teacher disciplined for pushing Grade 7 student

The proposed new Vancouver Island riding of Juan de Fuca-Malahat. (Electoral Boundaries Commission image)
‘Funky’ changes to new and existing provincial ridings on Vancouver Island

Charelli’s Cheese Shop, Delicatessen, and Catering in Oak Bay offers grilled cheese sandwiches by donation on National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day (April 12) in support of the ALS Society of Canada. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria deli celebrates Grilled Cheese Day – for a cause

Dr. Heather Patterson is hosting a book signing and presentation for her project Shadows and Light: A Physician’s Lens on COVID on April 21 in Sidney. The project saw her photograph intimate moments of hospital care in Calgary during the pandemic, and exploring the mental toll it took on medical professionals. (Photo by Heather Patterson/Courtesy of Goose Lane Editions)
ER doctor bringing story of pandemic hospital care and mental health to Sidney