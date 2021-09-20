(Metro Creative)

Sooke Celtic tops in VISL

Division 3 men’s team hasn’t lost yet in young season

The Sooke Celtic are finding themselves in high places.

The local entry in the Vancouver Island Soccer League men’s Division 3 A Pool is in first place after two weekends of play.

On Friday, the Celtic beat Vic West Casuals 4-1 in their home opener at Fred Milne Park. Mike Mckay had three goals and Simon Herold one to lead Sooke.

In the squad’s first game of the season, they mustered a 2-2 draw with Peninsula FC. Daniel Bergerud and Adam Fares scored for Sooke.

Sooke Celtic are back in action Friday when they host Saanich Fusion Football Club at Fred Milne Park. Game time is 7 p.m.


