Sooke EMCS dashes past Vic High Totems

Wolverines win first game of the season

Riley Stratton stuffed the stat sheet to lead EMCS Wolverines to a 71-59 win over Victoria High Totems in a Southern Vancouver Island League senior boys basketball matchup Tuesday at Edward Milne Community School, in Sooke.

Stratton finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds for EMCS (1-2), which won its first league game of the season.

Stratton received plenty of help as Ike Batten recorded 14 points and Wade Fitzner scored 11.

Juke Docena netted 17 and Miguel Albia 11 for Vic High (1-3).

The return of Stratton to the EMCS lineup was huge, Trevor Bligh, the Wolverines’ coach, said.

The six-foot-three forward came back from a dislocated shoulder and brought his physical game with him.

“He missed the first four weeks of the season, and it showed tonight how important he is to this team,” Bligh said.

The Wolverines jumped ahead early and never looked back, owning rebounds in both the offensive and defensive zones. The Sooke squad had quarter leads of 18-10, 29-25, 52-41 and 71-59.

Guard Cade Testa shut down Docena, the Totems’ top scorer, while Batten created a number of Victoria turnovers.

The Wolverines scored on their last four possessions of the game.

“The guys are more cautious now, and not rushing into stuff. They’re patient and running the pattern in the final minutes,” Bligh said.

BASELINES … Three Wolverine players didn’t play Tuesday. Antonio Cepeda and Jonas Caram were out with injury, while Dylan Watson was ill … The Wolverines head to Port Alberni this weekend for the annual Alberni Totem 62 tournament.

