Sooke fastpitch standout named to national team

Scott Lieph, 29, set for world championships

John Stuart

Sooke fastball standout Scott Lieph has been named to the Canadian national team for the WBSC Men’s Softball World Championship.

The Sooke Minor Fastball alumni is one of 17 players on the roster. The championship begins play on June 13 in the Czech Republic.

Lieph, a right-handed pitcher, was an integral part of the Sooke Loggers run at the Canadian championships last summer. The 29 year old was placed on Softball Canada’s 40-man prospect roster two years ago.

Over the last two summers, Lieph has played high-end competitive ball with both the Loggers and the Kitchener Hallman Cubs.

“The past two years have made me a lot more confident in myself as a player,” Lieph said. “But getting selected for this team has really given me proof for myself that I am meant to be there.”

Lieph earned his spot on the national team following a training camp in Kelowna this spring.

ALSO READ: Two Sooke fastball players represent team Canada in international tournament

Competition to get on the Canadian team is steep.

“There’s a lot of good pitchers out there so you have to beat them out,” said Lieph, a supervisor with Verity Developments in Langford.

Canadian head coach John Stuart is a fan of his rookie pitcher, whom he mentored throughout his quest to make the national team.

“I see all the potential in the world with him,” Stuart said. “I still believe he hasn’t reached his full potential.

“He’s very happy to be on the team, and he deserves to be on the team.”

Over the years, Stuart said he pressed Lieph hard to get him to mentally focus and now believes he has the potential to beat any team in the world.

Lieph will pitch behind Canadian ace Sean Cleary and Devon McCullough. Lieph and Patrick Burns round out the pitching rotation.

But Stuart said whoever is hot and ready to play will get the start.

“Scott is the type of guy who could start a championship game and win it,” Stuart said.

Canada heads into round-robin play at the WBSC Men’s Softball World Championship against Denmark. The B pool also includes teams from Australia, U.S., Venezuela, South Africa, Netherlands and Singapore.

After the opening round, the top four teams in each group will advance to the playoffs in an eight-team, single-elimination knockout format.

The final game is on June 23.

Canada is ranked No. 2 in the world. New Zealand, which won the last world championship, is considered No. 1.

For Lieph, though, it’s all about the competition on the world stage.

“Everything is better because it’s all the best players in the world,” he said.

“I can’t wait. It’s going to be awesome.”

BASE PATHS … Canada won bronze at the last world championships Two other Island players were also named to the Canadian team: Blake Hunter of Nanaimo and Victoria’s Kris Walushka.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Scott Lieph

Previous story
VIDEO: NBA calls Raptors about Drake’s courtside antics
Next story
Vancouver Whitecaps hope club’s history provides lessons for victory

Just Posted

Sidney sailors battle rain, currents and low wind for Swiftsure win

Gladiator wins the Juan de Fuca race in 76th annual Swiftsure Yacht Race

Saanich Police arrest suspect in Tillicum bank armed robbery

52-year-old male suspected to be behind three armed robberies in five days

A Toronto developer looks to develop two blocks in downtown Victoria

Public input needed for Harris Green Village redevelopment

Record number of dancers compete at provincials for Victoria Academy of Ballet

One dancer returns golden for modern dance during BC Performing Arts Festival

Saanich woman won’t get jammed over stand that serves as therapy

Bylaw complaint means June 6 deadline to close down

VIDEO: Documentarian hopes to share story of Victoria driftwood bird sculptor

‘Birds of Bark’ pitch covers artist’s journey from armed robbery to bird sculpting

POLL: Has the work underway on the Bay Street bridge affected you?

The Point Ellice Bridge, commonly called the Bay Street bridge will be… Continue reading

B.C. minimum wage to hit $13.85 on June 1

Minimum wage will reach $15.20 by 2021, NDP say

Probe launched after pipeline protestor knocked down by police at Liberal fundraiser

Video shows elderly woman knocked down by police

B.C. drug courier gets 5.5 years in prison for delivering $350K in fentanyl, cocaine

Pedro Dwayne Kematch, 35, was sentenced on Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court

Horgan rejects offer to replace B.C. legislature speaker Darryl Plecas

B.C. Liberals describe his accusations of security corruption

‘Unruly’ passenger causes security breach, damages Island-bound WestJet plane

A Comox-bound WestJet flight departing the Edmonton International Airport Wednesday afternoon was… Continue reading

Nanaimo woman wins court challenge after RCMP breathalyze her at home

Woman served one while at sister’s Maple Ridge house

B.C. forests ministry tracks Douglas fir beetle outbreak

Kootenay infestation ‘not big’ but treatment, firebreak work underway

Most Read