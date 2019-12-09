Sooke football player heading to Snoop Dogg tournament

Angelo Avila a member of the Canadian team

A Sooke football player is heading to Los Angeles for the Snoop Youth Football League National Championship this weekend.

The Snoop league was founded by rapper and entertainer Snoop Dogg in 2005 in Southern California.

Traditionally, teams participating in the championship are from the U.S.

But thanks to former B.C. Lions’ running back and president of the All Star Youth Sports organization’s Cory Philpot, Canadian youth now have an opportunity to play in a major American university stadium and might have the opportunity to meet Snoop Dogg.

Sooke resident and Journey Middle School student Angelo Avila, 13, was selected to the Canadian team after months of preparation. He’ll be on the team with 40 other under-14 midget players.

Avila is a quarterback with the West Shore Warriors, but will play wide receiver in the tournament.

A handful of Island boys will head to California with Avila and will battle it out with 32 other teams for the championship.


