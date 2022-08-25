Sooke horseshoe club takes pitch to B.C. championship

The Sooke Horseshoe Pitching Association members competing at the provincial championship include Steve Bishop, Barry Devocht, Kate Potvin, Gail Bishop, Phil Overhill, Ron Dumont, Joy Devocht, John Launder, Steve Holden, Shelley Evans and Dennis Umpleby. Missing from the photo is Ken Bradley. (Contributed - Sooke Horseshoe Pitching Association)

Sooke Horseshoe Pitching Association members head to Vernon on Labour Day weekend to compete in the provincial championship.

Among the 12-person Sooke contingent is Ken Bradley, who won first place in the Elders E division at the Canadian Horseshoe Championship held in High Prairie, Alta. from Aug. 17 to 20.

The Vernon Horseshoe Club will host the two-day provincial event, in which three different categories of competition exist. The men’s division plays 40 feet apart while the men’s 65 and overand the women’s division play 30 feet apart. Every participant will be placed into different classes with others of equal skill levels.

Any member of the B.C. Horseshoe Association, which has participated in two sanctioned tournaments in the province, can enter the championship.

The Sooke Horseshoe Pitching Association, founded in 2015, has 50 members. It recently hosted the second annual Butts/Bligh Memorial Tournament, where 51 competitors competed from five other B.C. clubs.

“We have ongoing league play and fun drop-in days for anyone wanting to try the sport,” said club member Gail Bishop.

For information on the Sooke Horseshoe Pitching Association, please email sookehorseshoes@shaw.ca.

READ: $118M announced for B.C. family doctors amid new payment model transition



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local SportsSookeWest Shore