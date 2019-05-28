The Sooke Horseshoe Pitching Association hosted its first-ever community challenge last weekend. (Andrea Schmidt/Pixabay)

Sooke Horseshoe Pitching Association’s Community Challenge a ringer

New players are always welcome, regardless of age

There’s an old saying that close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades but for Olivia Hollinger, the secretary of the Sooke Horseshoe Pitching Association, last weekend’s Sooke Community Challenge was right on the mark.

“It went very well. We’re already planning next year’s event,” Hollinger said.

“We had seven teams of four turn out and we even had a few people just walk up and ask to give it a try.”

The event was designedto raise awareness of both the club and of horseshoe pitching as an activity in Sooke.

“This is a great sport that provides a low-impact activity that provides a workout. It’s also a sport where every generation can get together and have a lot of fun,” Hollinger said.

The league operates every Saturday from 9:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m. for recreational players and every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. throughout the summer for more serious competitors looking to gain points and determine league standings.

And make no mistake about it, horseshoe pitching is a serious sport.

“It’s fun, but it’s also becoming more popular with people of all ages taking part. There are also competitions all over that our members will attend over the summer and its a great way for the whole family to play, travel and have fun,” Hollinger said.

The sport is also affordable, with youth from seven to 17 allowed play at no cost and adults paying a $45-a-year membership.

More information on the club can be found at sookehorsehoes.weebly.com.

