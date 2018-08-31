Sooke Loggers swing to 4-0 record at Canadian fastball championships

Local squad plays two games today

Dan Boyd | Contributed

The Sooke Loggers will be pushing hard for a first-place finish in the round-robin portion schedule of the 2018 Canadian National Senior Men’s Fastpitch Softball championships in St. Croix, N.S. as they play two games Friday.

The 4-0 Loggers first game is against the 1-3 Wiarton, Ont. Nationals while the second game will be against the club they are tied for first place with the 4-0 Newfoundland Galway Hitmen.

RELATED: Sooke Loggers perfect so far in national fastball championship

The Loggers suffered a scare in their second game Thursday against the Grand Prairie, Alta. Pirates.

The Loggers led 5-0 after four innings but had to hang on as the Pirates rallied for four runs including a pair in the top of the seventh.

Loggers Manager John Bishop started Derek Mason at first base in the second day of the championship tournament after his dismal defensive performance at third Wednesday.

Mason, however, continued his onslaught barrage of home runs hitting another in the first inning, a two-run shot after Dan Lee singled. Jared Cooper also homered for the Loggers in the fourth inning.

Tyler Randerson earned the win pitching six innings allowing two hits and striking out eight in his 93-pitch performance in which he threw 61 strikes before getting relief help from Tyson Barkman in the seventh.

The Loggers scored another pair of runs in the second on a pair of walks, an error and Kris Walushka’s sacrifice fly.

In earlier play Thursday, the Loggers scored a 5-2 win over the Elmira, On. Expos. Scott Lieph pitched the win giving up six hits while the Loggers collected nine hits including a pair of doubles from Blake Hunter who also scored two runs and another double from Chad Bryden.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
