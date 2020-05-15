Sooke Minor Fastball is looking to salvage a season. (Jack Most - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke Minor Fastball looks to salvage season

Guidelines expected to come from Softball B.C., Softball Canada

Better late than cancelled – Sooke minor fastball is aiming to hit the field for a short, late season.

Sooke Minor Fastball president Justin Wilson said he’s unsure of what the shortened season will look like, however, he hopes local youth will have the option to take the field soon.

“We are under the guidance of Softball B.C. and Softball Canada, and are working to salvage the season. We haven’t outlined how it will be, and are waiting to hear protocols for returning to play,” said Wilson.

“I am not sure what the participation level will be, and ultimately people have to feel comfortable coming out to the field. I expect some will stay home, which is OK, everyone is feeling a bit different.”

READ MORE: Sooke Fastball ready to swing into season

Most sporting event across the country have been cancelled or delayed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wilson said his top priority is to ensure players’ safety, and there’ll be a few phases to work through before any form of season returns.

Sooke Minor Fastball officials still need to approach the Sooke Community Association about the possibility of opening up the field for play.

The next phase would be coming up with a waiver which everyone will need to sign, acknowledging there could be a risk with playing. Once all documents and registrants are sent in, players would be covered under Softball B.C. liability insurance.

Wilson said fastball is not much of a contact sport, so hopefully the adjustments made in order to play will be relatively easy to achieve.

“Everything is still a bit uncertain because things are changing all the time, but my hope is to get kids on field for practice for now, and see how that goes before getting into a game situation,” he said.

“I feel there is an avenue to get kids playing and be safe. Kids have been cooped up for so long – for good reason – but it’s good to get them outside and exercising again.”

Whether there will be lasting impacts on fastball in Sooke, Wilson isn’t sure, but he predicts the pandemic will not greatly affect future participation, as the sport has a long standing history in the community.

“I think we will come out okay. This year our membership was up, and who knows, we may even see an increase again because other sports might have difficulty with the changes,” Wilson said.

“At this point just looking to get on field and see how it goes. The season is short, and we have winter to see if things recover fully. Next season, if the world is a healthy place and it is safe to do so, I hope to see everyone back on the field again.”


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

SoftballSookeSports

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Chilliwack awarded new Junior B hockey team

Just Posted

Hillman hits 95 laps on penultimate day, will hit lap 101 Saturday

John Hillman has raised $135,000 towards goal of $101,000

One man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after stabbing

No arrests have been made after Thursday night incident in Victoria

Greater Victoria bottle depots collect refundables for Rapid Relief Fund

Return-It Bottle Depots hopes to raise more than $10,000

Province buys Victoria hotel to be used as affordable housing for homeless

B.C. government spent $18.5 million on Comfort Inn Hotel, at 3020 Blanshard St.

Island Health gives go ahead for gyms to reopen on May 19

Gym owners will have to first create a written COVID-19 mitigation plan

COVID-19: B.C. schools to begin part-time class instruction June 1

‘Will allow us to test and gauge as we go,’ John Horgan says

POLL: Are you happy with the reopening plan for B.C.?

Last week provincial officials unveiled their “Go-Forward Strategy,” which included a plans… Continue reading

Sooke Minor Fastball looks to salvage season

Guidelines expected to come from Softball B.C., Softball Canada

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

BC SPCA launches virtual fundraiser Locked-in For Love to support animals in need

The Locked-in For Love: Home Edition fundraiser takes place from May 13 to June 13

VIDEO: Good Samaritans save woman, baby from burning Jeep on B.C. highway

Jeep burst into flames minutes after roll-over crash caused by road rage

VIDEO: Film historian finds rare footage from 1926, showcasing remote Northern Vancouver Island life

‘This photographer clearly knew what he was doing, suggesting he was taught’

COVID-19 emergency wage subsidy benefit to be extended three more months

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also says that eligibility requirements are also expected to be broadened

B.C. dental offices closed by COVID-19 won’t be reopening quite yet

Dentists have been limited to tele-dentistry and emergency care since March 23

Most Read