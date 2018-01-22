Sooke Riptide soccer team advances to Lisa Cup Finals

The Sooke Under 13 Riptide soccer team is flying high after defeating Gorge in a close game on Saturday afternoon.

The regulation time of the game ended deadlocked at 0-0, sending the two teams in to a shootout, where Riptide’s Sadie Liptrot scored the winning goal.

Players Makenna Whitten and Louisa Ralph also scored in the shoot out, and goalkeeper Abbi Chalmers made two of three saves, setting up Liptrot to end the game.

Coach Mike Stone said Riptide had many great scoring chances throughout the game, highlighting a nice pass for a scoring chance between players Paige Morgan set up Tessa Wirtanen in the second half, but the Gorge goalkeeper kept the game scoreless.

He added that Riptide’s first half goalkeeper Louisa Ralph made great saves, and forwards Keeva Richards and Hana Beatty did a good job pressuring Gorge throughout the game.

The Riptide will now move on to the Lisa Cup Finals on Feb. 17 and 18 t the Pacific Institute for Sports Excellence in Victoria, as they remain undefeated and are ranked at the top of the standings in the U13 Silver Division.