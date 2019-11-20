Sooke Sailing Association sets course for the future

The Sooke Sailing Association is looking for new leadership.

The association started seven years ago when Gord Fulcher, Lis Johansen, and Robert Chouinard were approached by B.C. Sailing to get sailing going in Sooke.

Many volunteers succeeded in creating a strong sailing school, with hard work and many donations. Over the years the association has bought its fleet of Optimist, lasers and coach boats and trailers.

“The Sooke Sailing Association has a great and energetic board of directors doing what it can, but we need more people on the board and to spread the work out, and someone to lead us to the next step,” Fulcher said.

Chouinard has moved on, and Fulcher recently retired and started his own business. Johansen still keeps the financial books in order.

“I can no longer donate all the time needed, and we need people with extensive sailing backgrounds, people that just want to help,” Fulcher said.

“I have done what I can and feel good about leaving the association at this time. We have good young Sooke coaches on hand, funds in the bank and a good fleet of boats on hand. The association is very successful but needs to step it up for the kids’ sake.”

Some of the tasks Sooke Sailing Association needs is a web page editor, parent liaison, administrative, and boat maintenance.

For more information, please telephone the Sooke Sailing Association at 778-425-4030, email at admin@sookesailing.com, online at sookesailing.com, or visit the docks at Mariners Village.



