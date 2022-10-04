Sooke swimmers Rhonda MacIntyre, left, Rhonda Henry and Janet Rayner Thorn captured 13 medals at the 55+ B.C. Games. The trio swim with SEAPARC’S Swim Fit program. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke senior swimmers top podium at +55 B.C. Games

Trio competes out of SEAPARC’s Swim Fit program

Three swimmers from SEAPARC’s Swim Fit program won 13 medals at the recent 55+ B.C. Games in Victoria.

Rhonda MacIntyre earned three gold and three silver. Rhonda Henry garnered three gold and two silver, while Janet Rayner Thorn captured silver and bronze medals.

“They did amazing. Their hard work really showed. They persevered. They swam fast, and it was really fun to watch,” said coach Tara Neifer.

Swim Fit is a one-hour swim session held every Tuesday and Thursday at SEAPARC pool in Sooke, coached by Neifer and Neil Harvey.

The drop-in program focuses on stroke correction, endurance building and skill development, said Harvey, adding participants should be able to swim 30-40 lengths comfortably.

Neifer said many of the swimmers join the program to learn better swim techniques and camaraderie.

“They’re keen learners,” she said.

For Harvey, who’s coached swimming professionally for 40 years, the program is a lifestyle choice for his swimmers.

”Some of them want to work really hard, and some of them just want to come in, swim up and down the pool, and I’m OK with it,” he said. “At the end of the day, it is about having fun and learning.”

For more on Swim Fit and other aquatic programs, visit the SEAPARC website.

RELATED: Sooke athlete, 89, wins six medals at 55+ BC Games


Sooke swimmers Rhonda MacIntyre, left, Rhonda Henry and Janet Rayner Thorn captured 13 medals at the 55+ B.C. Games. The trio swim with SEAPARC'S Swim Fit program. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
