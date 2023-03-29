Wyatt Danyleyko signs a Western Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Victoria Royals. (Courtesy Victoria Royals)

Wyatt Danyleyko signs a Western Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Victoria Royals. (Courtesy Victoria Royals)

Sooke teen scores deal with Victoria Royals

15-year-old Wyatt Danyleyko inks WHL scholarship, development agreement

A Sooke teen is one stride closer to achieving his goals.

Fifteen-year-old Wyatt Danyleyko has been signed by the Victoria Royals to a Western Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement.

“I’ve always wanted to play for my hometown team,” said Danyleyko in a statement. “I grew up watching the Royals with my family and my friends, even with my Grandpa, so it feels pretty surreal to sign with them.”

Danyleyko was drafted 123rd overall in the sixth round of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

His 2022-23 season was spent with the Okanagan Hockey Academy, posting five goals and 10 assists in 16 games for the U17 team and nine goals and 15 assists in 16 games for the U18 squad.

“We’re thrilled to be able to officially bring Wyatt and his family into the fold,” said J.F. Best, Royals assistant GM and director of player personnel and player development, in the same statement. “He is a great person with high character who has worked very hard to earn this type of well-deserved recognition. As a player, he’s a dynamic skater who competes hard every shift and is already demonstrating the ability to process the game at a high level, both offensively and defensively. He has the potential to become a true 200-foot match type of forward with scoring touch in the WHL.”

