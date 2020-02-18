Keanu Kanealii competes in the 45-kilograms weight class at the Cougar Invitational tournament in Cowichan. Kanealii is a member of the Sooke Wrestling Club. (Contributed photo)

Sooke Wrestling Club shows muscle in first season

Three earn spots in B.C. championships

The Sooke Wrestling Club is celebrating many successes after its first season.

“It was a fun season full of learning for everyone,” said coach Jess Federici.

In competition, Edward Milne Secondary School senior Leigha Auld qualified for the national championships after winning at the provincials.

Journey Middle School student Allison Forget is ranked No. 1 on the Island in her weight category and qualified for the provincials.

RELATED: New wrestling club launches in Sooke

EMCS’ Sophia Nilsson, in her second-year of wrestling, moved up to the Cadet division and qualified for the provincial championships.

“She is certainly someone to watch out for as she can hold her own with much more established wrestlers,” Federici said.

Middle school students Forget, Christopher Bunting, and Amity Wallace each earned medals at the Cougar Classic in Cowichan and the Port Alberni Invitational tournament.

New wrestlers Keanu Kanealii and Koa Erdman tried their hand this year and made some huge gains, Federici said, while EMCS’ Clair Strong did not let her lack of experience stop her from wrestling at the Alberni invitational.

Coach Federici was selected as one of the Vancouver Island coaches for the B.C. Summer Games.

RELATED: Sooke school adds wrestling to sports lineup

The Sooke Wrestling Club will start up again in October, with Federici and Conor Hart returning to coach.

The club will also introduce a new program, Tiny Tykes, aimed at children five to eight.

All wrestling events continue to take place at Journey Middle School.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

High school sportsWrestling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Claremont Spartans win the inaugural Senior Girls’ AAAA Basketball Island Championship

Just Posted

Victims tell of abuse at hands of Victoria substitute teacher

Harry Charles Sadd pleaded guilty to eight charges that took place between 1970 to 1982

2020 Budget: ICBC ‘dumpster fire’ to turn into $86M surplus, NDP say

ICBC operating with $91-million deficit for 2019-2020 fiscal year

Victoria police ask victims of human trafficking to come forward in light of recent arrests

Four people from Vancouver Island were arrested in Saskatchewan on Jan. 28

Forest industry supporters and convoy arrive at B.C. legislature

Rally delivers petition in favour of ‘working forests’

Victoria budtenders become first private cannabis workers to unionize in Canada

Two of seven Clarity Cannabis storefronts vote to join UFCW 1518 union

VIDEO: Ottawa wants quick, peaceful resolution to pipeline protests, Trudeau says

The protests have manifested themselves as blockades on different rail lines across the country

Two law enforcement trucks ‘deliberately’ set on fire in northern B.C., RCMP say

Police say they have video evidence of a person in the area of the truck fires

Nanaimo man wins lotto, plans to buy $16,000 fridge

Curtis Wright a winner in Lotto 6/49 draw

Sooke Wrestling Club shows muscle in first season

Three earn spots in B.C. championships

Budget 2020: B.C. adds tax to sweet drinks and sodas

All soda, vending machine drinks will be subject to higher PST

Budget 2020: B.C. unveils new grant for students, phases out debt-relief program

For the first time, diploma, certificate students qualify for yearly post-secondary grant

Budget 2020: B.C. NDP taps top tax bracket for more revenue

Minimum wage set to pass $15 an hour by 2021

Budget 2020: Not much new for B.C.’s struggling forest industry

Focus on wood waste utilization, efficiency, Carole James says

Skull reconstruction gives new insight into unknown man found in B.C. cemetery

RCMP released a 3-D skull reconstruction of a man who was found dead on July 2, 1998

Most Read