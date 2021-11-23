Speedskating on tap this weekend in Esquimalt

Members of the Esquimalt Speedskating Club have fun in between races at a previous meet. The club hosts its own competition for young short-track skaters this Saturday morning (Nov. 27) at the Archie Browning Sports Centre. (Esquimalt Speedskating Club/Facebook)

The top young speedskaters on the Island and beyond are in Esquimalt this weekend, flashing their blades around the short-track course at Archie Browning Sports Centre.

Members of the host Esquimalt Speedskating Club aged five to 16 join those from the neighbouring Peninsula club as well as Lower Mainland clubs for a friendly competition Saturday (Nov. 27) morning.

Preliminary races get underway between 7:30 and 8 a.m. and spectators are welcome to attend free – mask wearing and proof of vaccination are required.

Esquimalt club volunteer Ian Phillips says a number of skaters from their club have been involved in the sport up to five years, and some, including sisters Catalina and Allegra Low, age 13 and 11, respectively, and Amos Scott are among the top competitors in their age class in the province.

The Esquimalt club has been in existence in the same venue for 55 years, having been started by Jim Shields, whose children Dave and Brenda – both of whom coach at the Peninsula club – were among Canada’s most decorated skaters in their competition days.

For more information about the local clubs, visit esquimaltspeedskating.org or peninsulaspeedskating.com.

