2022 Greater Victoria 55+ BC Games organizing committee chair Michael O’Connor smiles at Berwick Royal Oak residents looking down on the torch relay and cauldron lighting ceremony. (Black Press Media file photo)

Spend a night on the town with 55+ BC Games participants, supporters

Community spirit aplenty at Government Street party in Victoria

Spend Thursday night on the town while celebrating B.C. athletes.

The Greater Victoria 55+ BC Games invites the public to join athletes and their supporters in a family-friendly celebration, Thursday Night on the Town, presented by the Victoria Foundation.

Play street hockey, try rollerskating, watch buskers or visit the FancoZone – there’s plenty to do. Entertainment will also be provided by James Gonzalez, Brett Smith-Daniels and Diane Pancel with Ashley Wey.

Running from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 15, this event will take over Government Street between Humboldt and View streets.

The Greater Victoria 55+ BC Games runs from Sept. 13 to 17 and admission is free for spectators to watch the competition. Learn more at 55plusbcgames.org/greatervictoria2022.

