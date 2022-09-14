Spend a night on the town with 55+ BC Games participants, supporters

Spend Thursday night on the town while celebrating B.C. athletes.
The Greater Victoria 55+ BC Games invites the public to join athletes and their supporters in a family-friendly celebration, Thursday Night on the Town, presented by the Victoria Foundation.
Play street hockey, try rollerskating, watch buskers or visit the FancoZone – there’s plenty to do. Entertainment will also be provided by James Gonzalez, Brett Smith-Daniels and Diane Pancel with Ashley Wey.
Running from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 15, this event will take over Government Street between Humboldt and View streets.
The Greater Victoria 55+ BC Games runs from Sept. 13 to 17 and admission is free for spectators to watch the competition. Learn more at 55plusbcgames.org/greatervictoria2022.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.