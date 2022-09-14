Spend a night on the town with 55+ BC Games participants, supporters

2022 Greater Victoria 55+ BC Games organizing committee chair Michael O’Connor smiles at Berwick Royal Oak residents looking down on the torch relay and cauldron lighting ceremony. (Black Press Media file photo)

Spend Thursday night on the town while celebrating B.C. athletes.

The Greater Victoria 55+ BC Games invites the public to join athletes and their supporters in a family-friendly celebration, Thursday Night on the Town, presented by the Victoria Foundation.

Play street hockey, try rollerskating, watch buskers or visit the FancoZone – there’s plenty to do. Entertainment will also be provided by James Gonzalez, Brett Smith-Daniels and Diane Pancel with Ashley Wey.

Running from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 15, this event will take over Government Street between Humboldt and View streets.

The Greater Victoria 55+ BC Games runs from Sept. 13 to 17 and admission is free for spectators to watch the competition. Learn more at 55plusbcgames.org/greatervictoria2022.

