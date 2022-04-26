Sport Fishing Institute of B.C. looking for angler input at community meetings

Anglers with questions about salmon fishing are invited to attend one of a series of meetings on the coast this week. Dates are April 26 in Richmond, April 27 in Langford and April 29 in Campbell River. (Sound Publishing file photo)

Recreational anglers looking to learn more about the West Coast fishery or provide feedback or concerns, including about B.C.’s salmon population, are invited to a series of community meetings hosted by the the Sport Fishing Institute of British Columbia.

The two-hour meetings start today (April 26) at Richmond’s Westin Wall Centre and run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., continuing at the same times April 27 at the Four Points by Sheraton in Langford and April 29 in Campbell River at the Coast Discovery Inn.

Presentations and introductions will be brief to allow time for discussion, the Institute stated in a release.

Institute members include angling guides, tackle shop owners, fishing lodges, hotels, and boat manufacturers. During their last online meeting session held on Dec. 2, the SFI identified declines in B.C.’s salmon population being a concern perpetuated by illegal fishing, habitat degradation, pollution, natural disasters, climate change and pressures on land and water use.

The meetings coincide with the SFI’s spring raffle underway. Until June 30, tickets can be purchased online for $20 for the chance to win prizes including a Kingfisher boat, Yamaha motor and Scotty downriggers package, trips to Langara Fishing Adventures and Newton Cove Resort – Nootka Marine Adventures or a special edition Duncanby Lodge Islander TR3 Reel, a BioLite and Okuma Rod package.

To pre-register for the community meetings, visit the SFI’s website.

