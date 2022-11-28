The Abbotsford 55-Plus Games are scheduled to run from Aug. 22 to 26, 2023.

The Abbotsford 55-Plus Games are scheduled to run from Aug. 22 to 26, 2023.

Sports announced for Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games

Games run from Aug. 22 to 26, 2023 in locations in and around Abbotsford

It’s now less than nine months until the 55-Plus BC Games arrive in Abbotsford and the 29 sports and activities set for the event were recently announced.

The Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games, which runs from Aug. 22 to 26, 2023, will see 29 sports and activities offered for the more than 3,500 competitors.

The announced sports and activities consist of:

  • 8-ball
  • Archery
  • Badminton
  • Bocce
  • Bridge
  • Carpet Bowling
  • Cribbage
  • Cycling
  • Darts
  • Dragon Boating
  • Equestrian
  • Five Pin Bowling
  • Floor Curling
  • Golf
  • Horseshoes
  • Ice Curling
  • Ice Hockey
  • Lawn Bowling
  • Mountain Biking
  • Pickleball
  • Slo-Pitch
  • Snooker
  • Soccer-Men/7-aside
  • Sturling
  • Swimming
  • Table Tennis
  • Tennis
  • Track & Field
  • Whist

The Games were last held in Greater Victoria in 2022. Participant registration for the event will open March 1, 2023.

“My team and I are dedicated to creating a memorable experience for participants, coaches, families, friends and volunteers in Abbotsford next year, starting with the events we have selected,” stated Mary Boonstra, the president of the Abbotsford Host Society. “Community is very important to us and we look forward to welcoming all participants to Abbotsford.”

Approximately 1,200 volunteers will be required for the event. For more information on how to volunteer or on the Games in general, visit ease visit the Volunteer information page at 55plusbcgames.org.

RELATED: Nanaimo to host 55-Plus B.C. Games in 2025

abbotsfordBC GamesSports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Fired Vancouver Canucks analyst files human rights complaint against team

Just Posted

Sydney Munk is the owner and founder of Grove Outdoors. (Photo courtesy of Grove Outdoors)
Victoria’s only sporting goods consignment got so busy it’s moving

The Regina Pats took down the Victoria Royals 9-5 on Nov. 26 at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre. (Courtesy of the Regina Pats)
Highly-touted Connor Bedard delivers for Regina in win over Victoria Royals

A pair of clues to the spring scavenger hunt included, on the left: ‘my favourite to walk in. Walk further and you may find the live rock.’ And on the right: ‘The live rock is hidden somewhere in this area. Get out and enjoy spring.’ (Saanich Peninsula mom‘s group scavenger hunt/Facebook)
Mom creates Saanich Peninsula scavenger hunt to get families out exploring

Laura Myers, Taylor Trapp, and their pup Sitka take in one of the final days of the 2022 salmon run in Goldstream Provincial Park, during a visit from Thunder Bay on Nov. 25. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Visitors take in last days of salmon run at Goldstream Provincial Park

Pop-up banner image