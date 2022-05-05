Cedar Hill Squash Club head pro Benjamin Uliana invites the community down to watch top-level Canadian junior squash played inside the glass court behind him. The nationals get underway Thursday (May 5) and run through Sunday at the Cedar Hill Recreation Centre in Saanich. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

Cedar Hill Squash Club head pro Benjamin Uliana invites the community down to watch top-level Canadian junior squash played inside the glass court behind him. The nationals get underway Thursday (May 5) and run through Sunday at the Cedar Hill Recreation Centre in Saanich. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

Squash talent will be clear to spectators at Jr. nationals in Saanich

Nation’s tops teens battling on Cedar Hill Squash Club courts for Canadian crowns

People have gotten used to seeing Plexiglas installations pop up during the COVID pandemic, but nothing quite like the box constructed at the Cedar Hill Recreation Centre this week.

A full-sized, clear squash court was finished off Wednesday and will give spectators a clear view of featured and playoff matches during the Canadian Junior Championships, hosted by the Cedar Hill Squash Club and Squash Canada, from Thursday to Sunday (May 5 to 8).

The court, used for the open nationals in Toronto last fall, moves around the country for major events.

Cedar Hill Squash Club head pro Benjamin Uliana said its presence is part of the club’s goal of showcasing top young squash talent to the great community.

“We’ve got staging for 200 people to sit in the grandstand and standing room around the sides,” he said. “We’re opening it up to the community to see what squash is all about.”

Seven Greater Victoria players are entered in the main draw, which features age divisions for under-13, under-15, under-17 and under-19.

The club’s regular four courts will also be used throughout the week, but the glass court will be reserved for higher-level matches.

Thursday sees all U-19 first-round matches played there between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., while on Friday during those hours, all U-19 and U-17 quarter-final matches will be under the glass. Saturday will find all age groups’ semifinal matches played on the court, followed by the championship final in each age group on Sunday between 9 a.m. and 2:40 p.m.

For more information, visit chsquash.org.

