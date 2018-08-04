Stampeders improve to 7-0 with 27-18 win over Lions

B.C. falls to 2-4 after loss in Calgary

BC Lions quarterback Travis Lulay, left, escapes from Calgary Stampeders’ Michael Kashak, centre, and Ja’Gared Davis, during first quarter CFL football action in Calgary, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have opened a CFL season 7-0 for the first time since 1995 with a 27-18 win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday.

Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell threw for 370 yards, including a 53-yard touchdown pass to Kamar Jorden.

Backup quarterback Nick Arbuckle scored a pair of touchdowns on one-yard carries. Rene Paredes kicked a 44-yard field goal for the hosts.

Jorden totalled 185 receiving yards in the game.

Jeremiah Johnson rushed for a touchdown and Bryan Burnham had a touchdown catch for the Lions, who fell to 2-4. Ty Long kicked a 40-yard field goal for B.C.

Lions quarterback Travis Lulay completed 23 of 36 pass attempts for 281 yards and was intercepted once.

Lulay’s eight-yard toss to Burnham in the end zone late in the fourth quarter cut the deficit to 27-17.

Calgary led 25-10 early in the fourth after Arbuckle’s second short-yardage touchdown of the game and a Paredes convert.

Johnson, back in B.C.’s lineup after a July 14 ankle injury, scored a five-yard rushing touchdown late in the third.

A 57-yard punt return by B.C. running back Travon Van early in the quarter gave the Lions the ball on Calgary’s 21-yard line.

B.C. failed to capitalize on that field position, however, and turned the ball over on downs after three consecutive incomplete passes by Lulay.

Calgary led 17-3 at halftime in front of an announced crowd of 25,075 at McMahon Stadium.

Starting from Calgary’s eight-yard line late in the first half, Mitchell marched the Stampeders offence downfield with a 62-yard pass to Jorden, a 19-yard throw to DaVaris Daniels and a 22-yard toss to Marken Michel.

RELATED: Stampeders defence never rests

Arbuckle’s one-yard plunge to score finished the drive with 43 seconds remaining in the half.

Paredes’ convert ticked on an upright, but was still good for the single point. He booted a 44-yard field goal earlier in the quarter.

The Lions turned the ball over on Calgary’s 27-yard line late in the first quarter when Stampeders linebacker Jameer Thurman grabbed a deflected ball.

The hosts scored on their first possession of the game. Mitchell scampered out of the pocket and connected with Jorden, who made an over-the-shoulder catch for a 53-yard major.

The Lions mustered a field goal on the game’s opening drive with Long good from 40 yards.

Calgary has a bye week before a road game Aug. 19 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The Lions are at home Thursday to the Edmonton Eskimos (5-2).

THE CANADIAN PRESS