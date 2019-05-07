Dante Carbone hauls in a ball during the University of Calgary’s spring practice. The Saanich product is joining one of the dominant schools in Canadian football on a full scholarship (Jim Corry/Submitted)

Star receiver from Saanich catches on with Calgary Dinos on full scholarship

Scouts consider Dante Carbone a top talent in his age group

Saanich’s Dante Carbone, an out-going star with the Mount Douglas Rams, will take his talents east of the Rockies by joining the University of Calgary Dinos on a full scholarship that will cover all aspects of his education (minus room and board) as long as he plays football.

“I wanted to stay close to home and they gave me the best scholarship,” said Carbone in explaining his choice in favour of Calgary.

RELATED: Seven Mount Douglas Rams to play university football

A wide receiver, Carbone stands 6’4” and weighs 190 lbs. Scouts consider him a top prospect in his age group. In 2017, he won Offensive Most Valuable Player of Fox 40 Prospect Challenge, a series of elite skill showcases for aspiring college players. In 2018, he caught 55 passes and eight scores in five games during an injury-shortened season that saw the Rams win the provincial title, their fifth title in the past eight years.

READ ALSO: Saanich’s Mount Douglas Rams win provincial high school football championship

Carbone goes from one winning program to another as the Dinos have consistently ranked among the dominant teams in Canadian university football. They have won the Vanier Cup four out of six times in which they have reached the national final. Since 2013, they have reached the national semi-finals four out of five times.

Carbone, in other words, is joining a football powerhouse, that is also investing considerable resources into him.

So what are his plans after Calgary? “Hopefully, I can declare for the [Canadian Football League] or [National Football League] draft in my third or fourth year,” he said. If the pro route does not pay off, Carbone plans to pursue a career in sociology.

But that is in the distant future, and Carbone has already travelled to Calgary to participate in spring training. And once the season starts in the fall, he won’t be the only Rams alumni looking to make his mark in U Sports, as several of his high school teammates committed to other schools in Calgary’s division.

Ivan Xu will play for the Regina Rams, Gideon and Zairech Kremler will suit up for Burnaby’s Simon Fraser University, while Aiden Bertuzzi will play for the University of British Columbia (Vancouver) Thunderbirds.

