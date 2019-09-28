Victoria Royals Hockey Club #10 Logan Doust keeps his eye to the puck as he battles Prince George Cougars #22 Craig Armstrong and goalie #35 Taylor Gauthier during first period WHL action at Save On Foods Memorial Centre. The period was scoreless. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)

Strong home opener for Victoria Royals with win against Prince George Cougars

The Victoria Royals won 2-1 Friday night

The Victoria Royals had a strong home opener as they prevailed against the Prince George Cougars on Friday.

The Royals earned their first win of the regular season with a 2-1 victory over the Cougars with Keanu Derungs scoring the game winner and his first career Western Hockey League goal.

READ ALSO: Victoria Royals face tough loss to Everett in season opener

Derungs is from Kloten, Switzerland and was selected by the Royals in the first round, 28th overall, in the 2019 CHL Import Draft.

On the Royals side, Carson Miller scored the other goal and Gary Haden, Logan Doust, Brandon Cutler and River Fahey each had one assist.

Prince George’s Matej Toman scored for the Cougars and Ryan Schoettler and Rhett Rhinehart had one assist each.

Goaltending for the Royals was Shane Farkas who had 22 saves on 23 shots. The Cougars goaltender was Taylor Gauthier who saved 33 out of 35 shots.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Sports documentary features local prospect’s rise to Royals

Since 2011, the Victoria Royals have posted a 6-3-0-0 record in their nine home openers. In last season’s home opener, Victoria beat Prince George 2-1 but the game was decided in a shootout. The team has also posted a record of 47-17-1-1 against the Cougars since moving to Vancouver Island in 2011.

The teams will face off again Saturday night at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Select Your Tickets box office, over the phone by calling 250-220-7777 or online at www.selectyourtickets.com.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Canada to play for gold at world indoor lacrosse championship in Langley
Next story
Canada’s De Grasse sprints to bronze in men’s 100 at world championships

Just Posted

Strong home opener for Victoria Royals with win against Prince George Cougars

The Victoria Royals won 2-1 Friday night

The Chatham Islands are not public property

A day in the life, protecting Songhees’ sacred lands

Dogs return to Willows Beach, but rules could change

Bird populations a consideration for Oak Bay council this fall

William Head on Stage play explores transition, transformation, community

Inmates at William Head Institution will perform the original play

Saanich neighbourhood left without power Saturday morning

About 160 BC Hydro customers without power

Researchers find genetic link in rare reaction to pet germ

Capnocytophaga (cap-noh-seye-TOE’-fah-gah) is a germ human and dog mouths

A generation later, brutal murder of B.C. teen still resonates

Oct. 4 is 25th anniversary of brutal death of Pamela Cameron

Singh pledges funding for BC Ferries; Scheer talks energy in Alberta

Scheer, Singh campaign in Western Canada – their regions of relative strength

British Home Children: B.C. women reflect on shameful period in Canadian history

Descendants of British Home Children tell their stories 150 years after it all began

VIDEO: Fugitives confessed to all three B.C. murders, planned to flee to Europe or Africa

RCMP release findings in case involving Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni

Snowfall could top 40 centimetres this weekend in parts of B.C.

Environment Canada says that 15 to 20 centimetres of snow fell overnight near the Kootenay Pass

‘We were face to face’: Good Samaritan recalls tackling Nelson stabbing suspect

Two Nelson men describe their part in last week’s stabbing

Scheer to visit oil-services company in Edmonton as Singh lingers in B.C.

Alberta is very friendly ground for the Conservatives but Edmonton has a few seats the Tories don’t hold

B.C. premier says it’s time to add value to province’s forestry products

Instead, the focus needs to be on the renewable resource over the long term, Horgan said

Most Read