Victoria fighter, Greg Lamothe, will be competing in the main event at Summer Slugfest VIII at Western Speedway. (Photo courtesy of Peterec Promotions)

Summer Slugfest event features experienced card

Victoria fighter competes in main event for amateur world kickboxing title

Peterecs Promotions is hosting Summer Slugfest VIII at Western Speedway in Langford.

Slugfest is an outdoor fighting event that includes kickboxing, mixed martial arts and professional boxing. Stan Peterec, owner of Peterec’s Martial Arts Centre and Peterec Promotions, said it’s the biggest boxing show in Western Canada, with up to 3,500 attendees in past events.

The event features fighters from Canada and the United States including Vancouver Island, Vancouver, Kelowna, Calgary, Saskatchewan and Detroit.

There are 10 fights on the card, the main event the IKF Amateur World Kickboxing Title with Greg Lamothe from Victoria, matching up against Jeremy Henry from Detroit.

Peterec said the card hasn’t lost any fights at this point, which he said can happen as fighters get injured in practice, and they have experienced fighters participating.

“As a promoter I’m looking forward to seeing the fights,” he said.

“In five of the fights there are fighters that have fought in 10 to 15 fights each.”

Peterec said he’s happy for Lamothe to be competing for an Amateur World Title, considering when Lamothe first started fighting over 10 years ago, he had some hard, consecutive losses.

“You get beat up five times in a row, you might think you’re in the wrong sport, but he’s prevailed, he worked really hard,” Peterec said.

“He won a Canadian title, American title and now [he’s fighting for] a world title. With all the hard knocks, it’s nice to see a guy keep plugging away.”

Peterec figures this will be Lamothe’s last fight as an amateur and he will likely go on to professional fighting.

This event is unique as it is outdoors, and the warm weather gives it a Vegas-like atmosphere, Peterec said. The entertainment outside the ring includes an outdoor beer garden.

The event takes place Aug. 24, tickets start at $35 per person and can be purchased at the door or online at victoriaticket.ca.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and fights start at 6:30 p.m.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

lindsey.horsting@gold

streamgazette.com

Previous story
Canada’s team chasing elusive gold medal at women’s baseball World Cup

Just Posted

Victoria group makes a pitch for ‘Beer on the Beach’

Sunday picnic serves as protest to ease public drinking laws

Horses from Victoria Carriage Tours involved in second incident in three months

Witnesses: Horses veered into a parked vehicle, smashing windows, climbing onto roof with front hooves

Vehicle stolen in Oak Bay carjacking found

Oldsmobile Alero found Monday in restricted parking zone in Victoria

Stolen Search and Rescue dog harness replaced by donation

Moxxii’s specialized harness was stolen at the Pet-A-Palooza festival

Seaplane flights cancelled between Victoria and Vancouver due to smoke

Harbour Air has grounded flights travelling through the Georgia Strait

PHOTOS: Puppy love makes a splash at St. Ann’s Academy

Puppies stampede, dive and do yoga at Victoria’s largest outdoor pet festival

Vehicle fire on the Coquihalla

Heavy congestion in north bound lanes

Prime minister greeted by B.C. premier as cabinet retreat begins

PM Justin Trudeau and Premier John Horgan meet in advance of federal cabinet meetings in Nanaimo

Island building boom picks up the pace

Construction activity in the CRD up 47 per cent over first quarter of the year

Are your kids anxious about going back to school?

BC Children’s Hospital offers tips to help your children be mindful and reduce stress

New trial ordered for James Oler in B.C. child bride case

Meanwhile, appeal court dismisses Emily Blackmore’s appeal of guilty verdict

This trash heap in Vancouver could be yours for $3.9 million

Sitting atop 6,000 square feet, the home was built in 1912, later destroyed by fire

Team Canada’s next game postponed at Little League World Series

They’re back in action on Wednesday against Peurto Rico

Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme

Said he and Trump arranged payment to porn star Stormy Daniels and a former Playboy model to influence the election

Most Read