Summer Slugfest event features experienced card

Victoria fighter, Greg Lamothe, will be competing in the main event at Summer Slugfest VIII at Western Speedway. (Photo courtesy of Peterec Promotions)

Peterecs Promotions is hosting Summer Slugfest VIII at Western Speedway in Langford.

Slugfest is an outdoor fighting event that includes kickboxing, mixed martial arts and professional boxing. Stan Peterec, owner of Peterec’s Martial Arts Centre and Peterec Promotions, said it’s the biggest boxing show in Western Canada, with up to 3,500 attendees in past events.

The event features fighters from Canada and the United States including Vancouver Island, Vancouver, Kelowna, Calgary, Saskatchewan and Detroit.

There are 10 fights on the card, the main event the IKF Amateur World Kickboxing Title with Greg Lamothe from Victoria, matching up against Jeremy Henry from Detroit.

Peterec said the card hasn’t lost any fights at this point, which he said can happen as fighters get injured in practice, and they have experienced fighters participating.

“As a promoter I’m looking forward to seeing the fights,” he said.

“In five of the fights there are fighters that have fought in 10 to 15 fights each.”

Peterec said he’s happy for Lamothe to be competing for an Amateur World Title, considering when Lamothe first started fighting over 10 years ago, he had some hard, consecutive losses.

“You get beat up five times in a row, you might think you’re in the wrong sport, but he’s prevailed, he worked really hard,” Peterec said.

“He won a Canadian title, American title and now [he’s fighting for] a world title. With all the hard knocks, it’s nice to see a guy keep plugging away.”

Peterec figures this will be Lamothe’s last fight as an amateur and he will likely go on to professional fighting.

This event is unique as it is outdoors, and the warm weather gives it a Vegas-like atmosphere, Peterec said. The entertainment outside the ring includes an outdoor beer garden.

The event takes place Aug. 24, tickets start at $35 per person and can be purchased at the door or online at victoriaticket.ca.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and fights start at 6:30 p.m.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

lindsey.horsting@gold

streamgazette.com