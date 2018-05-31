Victoria HarbourCats starter Adriel Queseda Pena, one of two Cuban-born players signed to the team this season, in mid-pitch during Wednesday’s West Coast League exhibition game against Port Angeles. He struck out four batters and gave up just opne earned run in two innings of work, but the locals lost 8-6. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

Sun shines on visitors in HarbourCats’ exhibition opener

Victoria in Port Angeles tonight for second half of West Coast League home-and-home

Baseball season has returned to Victoria’s North Park neighbourhood.

The Victoria HarbourCats, who open their West Coast League regular season Friday (June 1, 6:35 p.m.) at the renamed Wilson’s Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park, got things going a couple of days early with an exhibition game last night against the Port Angeles Lefties.

The back and forth game saw the locals jump out to a 6-1 lead after two innings, but the Lefties picked away at Victoria pitching for the next six innings to win 8-6.

The contest, played before an announced crowd of 623 under sunny skies, featured the first appearances for the Cats of two Cuban-born pitchers. Starter Adriel Queseda Pena and reliever Alejandro Ortega Lopez combined to pitch the first three innings, giving up just two hits and one earned run and striking out six batters between them.

The teams play each other in another exhibition tonight in Port Angeles, before the HarbourCats kick off their 2018 season with a three-game weekend set against the Wenatchee AppleSox.

Founder, lead singer and songwriter with 80’s band Men Without Hats, Ivan Doroschuk, will sing the national anthems for Friday’s game. The Victoria resident is said to be a huge baseball fan who spent many nights in his youth watching the Montreal Expos play.

Saturday’s game also starts at 6:35 p.m. and features the first of four post-game fireworks displays, while Sunday sees a 1 p.m. matinee game. Fans can meet the HarbourCats on Saturday at the North Park neighbourhood Association block party, starting at noon.

Previous story
B.C.-born Whitecaps midfielder scores winning goal over Turkey

Just Posted

Major donation provides boost to Camosun’s new health and wellness centre

Alex Jo CampbellCentre for Health and Wellness will be located on Interurban campus

Fishing ban a ‘devastating blow’ for Sooke

Feds close area from Otter Point to Port Renfrew

Excelsior! Vi Comic Con returns to Sidney

Black Panther stunt woman headlines June 10 convention

Fire and explosion sends boat to bottom of Selkirk Waterway

Selkirk Waterway lit up by early morning flames

Woman stabbed multiple times during argument in Colwood

One woman arrested for aggravated assault following early morning fight

Refurbished antique pedal cars raise cash for Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island

One original Murray Pedal car remains up for sale

B.C. on track to break records for dry weather in May

Many communities have gone weeks without rain this month

More than $44,000 raised for family of toddler found unresponsive in pool

GoFundMe page set up after 23-month-old Mission girl died in pool after wandering away from daycare

Advocates, lawyers say ICBC minor injury caps could hit victims at their weakest

Attorney General says that caps could save ICBC $1 billion a year

B.C.-born Whitecaps midfielder scores winning goal over Turkey

Young Canadian side beats Turkey at prestigious Toulon soccer tournament

Island woman plans two massive swims this summer

Water adventure fundraisers for MS and First Nations youth camps

Friends appeal to Taylor Swift via Twitter after death of B.C. fan

Gavin Lanes, 20, died before he was able to attend Swift’s May 22 concert in Seattle

CONCERT: Bryan Adams continues rockin’ the hits

Tickets still available for Ultimate tour stop in Victoria this Tuesday

B.C. resort town invaded by ‘lawless weekend warriors’

The popular resort town on Tulameen is struggling on how to deal with lawbreakers

Most Read