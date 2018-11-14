(Instagram/HockeyCanada)

Team Canada will play 2 games in Victoria ahead of World Juniors

The annual World Junior Championship begins on Boxing Day

We’re just over one month away from the 2019 World Junior Championships and the full schedule has now been released, including two pre-tournament games involving Team Canada being played in Victoria.

Both of the pre-tournament games will feature Canada at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre against Switzerland on Dec. 19 and Slovakia on Dec. 21.

The tournament begins on Boxing Day with two Group B games in Victoria featuring the United States against Slovakia at 3:30 p.m. and Finland facing off with Sweden at 7:30 p.m. The gold medal game will be played Jan. 5, 2019.

Other countries playing round-robin games in Victoria include Kazakhstan, while Group A teams playing in Vancouver will include Russia, Denmark, Switzerland and the Czech Republic, along with the host Canadians.

