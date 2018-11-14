Team Canada will play 2 games in Victoria ahead of World Juniors

We’re just over one month away from the 2019 World Junior Championships and the full schedule has now been released, including two pre-tournament games involving Team Canada being played in Victoria.
Both of the pre-tournament games will feature Canada at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre against Switzerland on Dec. 19 and Slovakia on Dec. 21.
RELATED: Organizers expect full arenas for world juniors
RELATED: Schedule released for 2019 World Junior Hockey Championship
The tournament begins on Boxing Day with two Group B games in Victoria featuring the United States against Slovakia at 3:30 p.m. and Finland facing off with Sweden at 7:30 p.m. The gold medal game will be played Jan. 5, 2019.
Other countries playing round-robin games in Victoria include Kazakhstan, while Group A teams playing in Vancouver will include Russia, Denmark, Switzerland and the Czech Republic, along with the host Canadians.
View this post on Instagram
Let the 💯 day countdown to the #WorldJuniors begin! The focus until puck drop? Creating an exceptional event experience for fans who will #REPRESENT in Vancouver and Victoria, and across the province of British Columbia. Read more at hockeycanada.ca/worldjuniors – – – Que le compte à rebours de 💯 jours avant le #MondialJunior commence! Quel est le point de mire d’ici la première mise au jeu? Créer une expérience événementielle exceptionnelle pour les amateurs qui vont #RÉPONDREÀLAPPEL à Vancouver et Victoria, ainsi que partout en Colombie-Britannique. Apprenez-en plus à hockeycanada.ca/mondialjunior