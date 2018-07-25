Shane Nicholls, left, with Topaz Hockey is the mastermind behind the Hockey for Food road hockey tournament, on this Saturday at Saanich Plaza on Blanshard Street. Photo contributed

Teams face off for families in need

Hockey for Food returns to Saanich Plaza to raise support for Mustard Seed Food Bank

Some local hockey fans will give it their best shot to raise funds for some of their neighbours in need.

The Hockey For Food tourney returns to the Saanich Plaza parking lot (across from Save-On-Foods at 3510 Blanshard St.) Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. The event, which will feature appearances by members of the world championship street hockey team with their trophy along with Marty the Marmot, is aimed at raising support for The Mustard Seed Food Bank and summer programs.

“We’re all planning our family barbecues and our campouts and this is usually the most stressful time for single-parent families,” said Janiene Boice, director of development with The Mustard Seed Street Church

Spectators can bring a can of food to watch some exciting hockey featuring a dozen teams, including teams from the Saanich Fire Department, Saanich Police and Victoria Fire Department.

Boice says summer can be a difficult time of year for families who access the services of the food bank, with monthly budgets stretched to the breaking point.

“This is when our food bank shelter is usually low, and families need more support because they’re away from the hot lunch and breakfast programs at school, and they have extra fees for child care, etc. over the summer months,” said Boice, adding preparations for the first day of school can pose additional financial strains.

Reports indicate that the average Canadian family spends an additional $400 on school supplies and clothing in preparation for the first day of school.

