FACEBOOK PHOTO/WOUNDED WARRIOR RUN BC Wounded Warrior Run Runner Simon Brown in Woss.

The Wounded Warrior Run makes it to Woss

Feb. 20 marks the Woss to Sayward leg of the run

The Wounded Warrior Run 2018 made it to Woss, the next stop on the island length journey after Port McNeill.

“We can’t say thank you enough to the community of Port Hardy and the blessing of the runners by Chief Calvin Hunt, and to the Rangers and Junior Rangers as well as the multitude of First Responders who escorted us,” read a Jan.20 post on the Wound Warrior Run BC’s Facebook page.

“The amazing folks in Port McNeil welcomed us with the most amazing burger lunch and powered us for our final leg into Woss where Morgan and the community put out the most amazing potluck spread. Todays outpouring of support and love for our journey was overwhelming”

RELATED: Wounded Warrior Run Stops in Port McNeill

The runners are off to Sayward for the Feb.20 stretch from Woss to Satward and are expected to run the Campbell River to Comox stretch on Feb. 22.

The runners can be followed live via an interactive map on the Wounded Warrior Run BC website.

They will also have a grand finale at the Legislature in Victoria Feb. 25 when they reach the end of their journey.

The Wounded Warrior Run BC is a relay style run composed of a group of runners covering the length of Vancouver Island in just seven days. This year the team includes current serving military members, reservists, veterans, first nations, police officers, fire fighters, paramedics and civilians.

Runners this year are Jacqueline Zweng, Matt Carlson, Allan Kobayashi, Chris Loran, Simon Brown, Mark Dankwerth, Steve Deschamps, Brett Malcolm, and Bernice Smith.

Previous story
Disqualified Saanich soccer team disputes ruling

Just Posted

B.C. BUDGET: New spaces a step to universal child care

Fees reduced for licensed daycare operators

BC BUDGET: NDP cracks down on speculators, hidden ownership

Foreign buyer tax extended to Fraser Valley, Okanagan, Vancouver Island

B.C. BUDGET: Payroll tax replaces medical premiums

Health spending to increase $1.5 billion for drugs, primary care teams

Victoria airport to spend $19.4m on terminal expansion

Record passenger growth means YYJ needs to grow

B.C. freestyle skier wins gold

Cassie Sharpe of Comox shines in the halfpipe

WATCH: Oak Bay hosts inaugural Vancouver Island Polar Plunge for Special Olympics BC

Local cops drag multi-media journalists out for a swim ahead of March 11 event

BC Budget: NDP push for purpose-built rentals in ‘historic’ $1.6B housing investment

Hundreds of thousands of new low- and middle-income units coming over three years

B.C. BUDGET: More for wildfire recovery, campsites

NDP government to hire 20 more Conservation Officers this year

B.C. man goes to jail for beating puppy to death

Robert Carolan has also been banned from owning animals for the next ten years

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Porch lights turn on for Canadian teen behind #BeccaToldMeTo movement

New Brunswick’s Rebecca Schofield had asked her Facebook followers to perform random acts of kindness

B.C. BUDGET: Surpluses predicted for three years

Tax revenues up, ICBC losses weigh heavily on provincial books

Victoria hosts North America’s first Winter Wonderland event

James Bay will transform into a live art installation of decorated windows on Feb. 24 and 25

Parts of B.C. see record-breaking temperatures in cold snap

Sechelt, Yoho National Park were the chilliest ever Monday

Most Read