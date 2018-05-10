Shawna Bae of the Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps competes in the National Cadet Marksmanship Championship, (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

Thirteen-year-old discovers shooting

Shauna Bae has only been shooting for three months and is already competing at the national level

Shauna Bae has only been a cadet for three months.

But the young marksman stepped up to the line at the National Cadet Marksmanship Competition, representing B.C. against approximately 125 sea, army and air cadets at CFB Esquimalt.

 

Teresa Liao of Surrey, competes in the National Cadet Marksmanship Championship. The 17-year-old from the Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron was one of the top shooters in the entire competition. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

Teresa Liao of Surrey, competes in the National Cadet Marksmanship Championship. The 17-year-old from the Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron was one of the top shooters in the entire competition. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

