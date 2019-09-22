Three second-half goals lead Cavalry over Victoria’s Pacific FC

Cavalry FC downed Pacific FC 4-1 on Sunday in Canadian Premiere League action

Pacific FC’s Terran Campbell (right) struck in the 61st minute of the team’s Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 match against Cavalry FC FV. (Courtesy Pacific FC)

Oliver Minatel scored the go-ahead goal in the 66th minute as Cavalry FC downed Pacific FC 4-1 on Sunday in Canadian Premiere League action.

Minatel broke a 1-1 tie and nine minutes later Dominique Malonga put the game away with a penalty kick to make it 3-1.

Pacific’s Ryan McCurdy was shown his second yellow card of the match, leading to Malonga’s 75th-minute goal.

Jose Escalante had a pair of goals for Calgary’s Cavalry FC (7-1-4), while Terran Campbell struck in the 61st for Victoria’s Pacific FC (4-6-3).

Cavalry is currently tied with Hamilton’s Forge FC (7-1-4) for top spot in the Fall League standings.

