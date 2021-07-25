Three Victoria charities receive season tickets from HarbourCats fan

Victoria HarbourCats super fan Helen Edwards, right, poses for a photo in 2019 with player Parker Bramlett. Edwards recently purchased six 2022 HarbourCats season tickets and donated them to three charities as a way of sharing her love for baseball. (Photo Christian J. Stewart/Victoria HarbourCats)

A Victoria HarbourCats super fan has gifted three charities with a total six season tickets to share their love for baseball.

Helen Edwards has been a season ticket holder since 2014 and recently purchased half a dozen premium reserved season tickets for 2022, which she proceeded to donate to The Cridge Centre for the Family, the 1Up Victoria Single Parent Resource Centre Society and Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Victoria.

Edwards wanted to help the HarbourCats regain their fan base amid the cancellation of two straight summer seasons and also wanted to provide spectator opportunities to people who normally could not attend games.

“The charities chosen all align perfectly with that goal and I really hope the people that get to use the tickets have as much fun as I do at every game,” she said in a statement.

HarbourCats assistant general manager of ticketing and media Christian Stewart acknowledged Edwards for her generosity and support and said the team looks forward to welcoming its new season ticket holders.

For more information, visit harbourcats.com.

