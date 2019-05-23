The Victoria Shamrocks introduce their new white jersey for the 2019 70th anniversary season. The look is a retro throwback to one of the Shamrocks original looks from the early 1950s. (Amy O’Dwyer/Victoria Shamrocks)

Throwback Thursday: Shamrocks revisit the 1950s with new uniforms

Victoria team introduces its new white jersey for the 2019 70th anniversary season

The Victoria Shamrocks revisit the past with the team’s new white jersey for the 70th anniversary season. The look is a retro throwback to one of the Shamrocks original looks from the early 1950s.

“The history of the Shamrocks is something we’re all incredibly proud of,” said David Michaud, the director of corporate partnerships. “This new look is a bit of a vintage throwback that we were really excited to reintroduce to our fans. This summer is one to be excited about, but we also plan to pay homage to our history not only with these jerseys but the addition of Mann Cup Memories that will celebrate our nine championships.”

READ ALSO: Shamrocks announce new screens in The Q Centre for 70th season

The Shamrocks begin play in their 70th season Friday night as they host the Nanaimo Timbermen at 7 p.m. at The Q Centre.

Victoria Shamrocks 2019 season memberships start at $125 and single-game tickets start at $18. For tickets, merchandise, and more information, visit VictoriaShamrocks.com, or call 250-478-ROCK (7625).


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
HarbourCats kick off preseason with free Fan Fest

Just Posted

Village Block Party returns to Cook Street

Sunday’s event brings vendors, entertainment and coveted dog race to Victoria’s Cook Street

Victorian makes gridlock fun with traffic bingo

How far into your drive before you yell BINGO?

Commuter Challenge proves biking to work was the faster option on Wednesday

Greater Victoria teams raced from across the region to a downtown finish line

HarbourCats kick off preseason with free Fan Fest

Play catch with the players, meet Tally-Ho horses and discover this year’s new secret attraction

Sooke woman is ‘black and blue’ after being pushed off 40-foot cliff at Thetis Lake

West Shore RCMP looking for witnesses as investigation continues

VIDEO: Journey of SD62 Aboriginal graduates recognized at ceremony

‘Enriching and empowering’ ceremony encourages students to hold onto their identities

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of May 21

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Were you satisfied with the Game of Thrones series finale?

Millions gathered in front of their televisions Sunday night to watch the… Continue reading

Brewpub offers ‘boat valet’ for paddlers during Surfrider celebration tonight

Free ‘Surf Formal’ evening features a local art auction, door prizes, live music

Thunderstorms to bring heavy rain, risk of flash floods in the Okanagan

Ten to 30 millimetres of rain to fall over the early weekend

Unbe-leaf-able: Agassiz man finds more than 200 four-leaf clovers in a month

Walt Hardinge has found more than 219 four-or-more leaf clovers this spring alone

Building a close-knit community in Sooke

Knit 2 Purl Together a community event

Crews fight fire with fire to keep blaze from northern Alberta town

The wildfire now covers some 920 square kilometres

Man in B.C. charged with murder and arson in 2016 New Brunswick death

He is charged in the death of 71-year-old Lucille Maltais, who was found inside a burned down home

Most Read