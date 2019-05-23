Throwback Thursday: Shamrocks revisit the 1950s with new uniforms

The Victoria Shamrocks introduce their new white jersey for the 2019 70th anniversary season. The look is a retro throwback to one of the Shamrocks original looks from the early 1950s. (Amy O’Dwyer/Victoria Shamrocks)

The Victoria Shamrocks revisit the past with the team’s new white jersey for the 70th anniversary season. The look is a retro throwback to one of the Shamrocks original looks from the early 1950s.

“The history of the Shamrocks is something we’re all incredibly proud of,” said David Michaud, the director of corporate partnerships. “This new look is a bit of a vintage throwback that we were really excited to reintroduce to our fans. This summer is one to be excited about, but we also plan to pay homage to our history not only with these jerseys but the addition of Mann Cup Memories that will celebrate our nine championships.”

The Shamrocks begin play in their 70th season Friday night as they host the Nanaimo Timbermen at 7 p.m. at The Q Centre.

Victoria Shamrocks 2019 season memberships start at $125 and single-game tickets start at $18. For tickets, merchandise, and more information, visit VictoriaShamrocks.com, or call 250-478-ROCK (7625).



