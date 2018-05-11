Women’s sevens captains from the 12 participating countries lined up for a photo shoot at Hatley Castle on May 10, just two days away from the start of the Langford Series event. (Lindsey Horsting/News Gazette staff)

Ticket sales booming in final days before rugby sevens event in Langford

Limited number of tickets available

Ticket sales are booming in the final days leading up to this weekend’s HSBC Women’s Rugby Sevens Series event in Langford.

If you want to take in this world-class rugby action, don’t wait to get a ticket as there are only a few options left.

Premium seating and general admission tickets for Saturday are sold out.

But there are still some limited reserved seating options still available for both single-day and tournament passes. As well as a limited number of grandstand seats in Sections A and C that will go on sale for single-day attendees first thing Saturday morning.

Team Canada, as well as their international counterparts, have been busy this week with everything from practicing at Westhills Stadium to visiting local schools.

RELATED: Local favourites in the lineup for women’s sevens at Westhills

Women’s sevens captain’s photo shoot at Hatley Castle

Limited tickets left for women’s rugby sevens in Langford

Pool play kicks off at 10:30 a.m. Saturday with Canada’s first game at 11:36 against Australia, who is sitting on top of the series’ leader board with 56 points. Playoffs begin Sunday with quarterfinals getting underway at 9:20 a.m.

Find the weekend’s full schedule here.

For more information or to purchase tickets go canadasevens.com/womens/tickets or call the box office at 1-855-842-7575 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Ticket sales booming in final days before rugby sevens event in Langford

