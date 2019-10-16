Two-time Olympic medalist Ryan Cochrane will be inducted into the Greater Victoria Hall of Fame on Oct. 26. (Black Press Media)

Tickets available for Greater Victoria Sports Hall of Fame dinner and induction

Ryan Cochrane, Mike Piechnick and Rob Short among the inductees

Tickets are still available for the 2019 Greater Victoria Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony and dinner.

The annual dinner honours individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to their sport in Victoria. The dinner will be held at the Westin Bear Mountain on Oct. 26.

Three athletes will be inducted – Ryan Cochrane (swimming), Mike Piechnick (fastball), and Rob Short (field hockey).

In addition Susan Morriss will be honoured in the officials category for her services to figure skating, Wynn Gmitroski in the coaching category for athletics, and Stacie Louttit and John McRoberts in the teams category for sailing.

The builders category will be represented by the Victoria Motorcycle Club. The Sid Thomas Media Award will be presented this year to Alex Robertson for his services to television.

Tickets for the induction dinner are $135 per person. To purchase tickets, please go online to www.gvshof.ca/events.html.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RELATED: Former Olympic swimmer looks to make a splash in real estate

Previous story
Oak Bay win first Bridgman Cup since 1973

Just Posted

City of Victoria limits protected tree circumference to 30 cm or more

The change was originally anticipated to go from 80 cm down to 60 cm

Victoria woman selling car halts fraudster in action

VicPD warns public to be on the lookout for bank draft fraud

UVic second best comprehensive university in Canada: Macleans

B.C. schools take top two positions on yearly list

Cruise ships leading culprits in rising greenhouse gas emissions at Ogden Point: report

The GVHA released its Emissions Inventory Report just days after City asks for restrictions

Saanich man charged in cross-border drug smuggling operation pleads guilty

William Milton Barnes was charged following a six-month joint investigation

VIDEO: B.C. man’s yard comes alive with grizzlies at night

Malakwa man has captured images of 12 different grizzlies on video

POLL: Do you think the day of the federal election should be a statutory holiday?

Increasing voter turnout has long been a goal of officials across the… Continue reading

Fire response at Trans Mountain Burnaby tank farm could take six hours: audit

Site doesn’t have mutual aid response agreement with Burnaby fire department

A year after pot legalization in Canada, it’s a slow roll

It’s one year into Canada’s experiment in legal marijuana, and hundreds of legal pot shops have opened

ELECTION 2019: Climate strikes push environment to top of mind for federal leaders

Black Press Media presents a three-part series on three big election issues

Tickets available for Greater Victoria Sports Hall of Fame dinner and induction

Ryan Cochrane, Mike Piechnick and Rob Short among the inductees

Suspect hits woman with pipe, jumps into waiting truck in downtown Nanaimo

Police say victim believes ‘vicious assault’ was an attempted purse-snatching

ICBC willing to loosen grip on driver claim data, David Eby says

Private insurers say claims record monopoly keeps them out

B.C. principal suspended for failing to help student who reported inappropriate touching

Principal didn’t remove student from the teacher’s class nor call the parents within a reasonable time

Most Read