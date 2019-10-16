Tickets available for Greater Victoria Sports Hall of Fame dinner and induction

Ryan Cochrane, Mike Piechnick and Rob Short among the inductees

Two-time Olympic medalist Ryan Cochrane will be inducted into the Greater Victoria Hall of Fame on Oct. 26. (Black Press Media)

Tickets are still available for the 2019 Greater Victoria Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony and dinner.

The annual dinner honours individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to their sport in Victoria. The dinner will be held at the Westin Bear Mountain on Oct. 26.

Three athletes will be inducted – Ryan Cochrane (swimming), Mike Piechnick (fastball), and Rob Short (field hockey).

In addition Susan Morriss will be honoured in the officials category for her services to figure skating, Wynn Gmitroski in the coaching category for athletics, and Stacie Louttit and John McRoberts in the teams category for sailing.

The builders category will be represented by the Victoria Motorcycle Club. The Sid Thomas Media Award will be presented this year to Alex Robertson for his services to television.

Tickets for the induction dinner are $135 per person. To purchase tickets, please go online to www.gvshof.ca/events.html.



