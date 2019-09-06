Tickets go on sale for Vancouver Canucks Training Camp for $5

Canucks coming to Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena Sept. 13 to 15

If you want to be a pro, you’ve got to train like a pro and now’s your chance with the Vancouver Canucks Training Camp being held at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre from Sept. 13 to 15.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Select Your Ticket Box Office for only $5 with in-and-out privileges allowed and partial proceeds from every ticket going to charity. Patrons are encouraged to buy the tickets online as there is a large demand to attend the training camp.

READ ALSO: Canucks host pre-season game, training camp in Victoria

The camp runs Friday to Sunday with daily on-ice sessions open to the public. Doors open at 8 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Rosters for the training camp will be announced next week.

The Canucks will host the Calgary Flames for a sold-out NHL pre-season game on Monday, Sept. 16 at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre as a way to end the training camp.

READ ALSO: Uniform refresh includes heritage jersey for Vancouver Canucks’ 50th season

This marks the club’s second visit to the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre as the arena hosted the team’s intra-squad game in September 2007.

To purchase tickets online visit selectyourtickets.com/event-pro/vancouver-canucks-training-camp/.

Vancouver Canucks Training Camp Schedule:

Friday, Sept. 13:

9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. — On-ice practices

Saturday, Sept. 14:

9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. — On-ice practices

10:10 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Scrimmage

Sunday, Sept. 15:

10 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. — On-ice practices

11:10 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Scrimmage


