Time to get training: Registrations open for 2022 Oak Bay Half Marathon

Registration is open for the 2022 Oak Bay Half Marathon which includes a half marathon, 10K race, a four-person relay and a 1K kids run. All races start and finish in Windsor Park. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Oak Bay Half Marathon makes a live comeback next year. The event was cancelled in 2020 and in 2021 there was a virtual option.

“After a two-year hiatus we are thrilled to be hosting an in-person event. We had a successful virtual event in 2021 but nothing can replace the atmosphere of a live race, or the energy created by running in a crowd with spectators and volunteers cheering you on,” event manager Nick Walker said in a statement.

Registration is open for race day, May 29, 2022 and includes a half marathon, 10K, a four-person relay and a 1K kids run.

More than 1,500 runners and walkers from Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland are expected to take part. All the races start and finish in Windsor Park in Oak Bay.

Charity partners are Santas Anonymous and Easter Seals, British Columbia & Yukon. Fees are $60 for the half, $30 for the 10K, $120 for the relay and $10 for the kids run. Visit www.oakbayhalf.com to register.

