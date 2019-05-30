Toronto Raptors finals ticket prices skyrocket to $60K

This is the first time Canada has made it to the NBA finals

Ticket resellers’ are cashing in on the Toronto Raptors making history.

The Raptors will make their first NBA Finals appearance tonight. On Monday, tickets sold out on Ticketmaster in 30 minutes. Many fans are opting to buy from a reseller.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the cheapest Game 1 standing room ticket on StubHub is going for $540. Nosebleed seats are up to $1,200, and some courtside seats are as high as $60,487.

Some fans have taken extreme measures to make sure they witness the event. Others are showing their support by getting free Raptors ink from a local tattoo shop. Tip-off against the Golden State Warriors is 9 p.m. EST.

READ MORE: Catch Toronto Raptors NBA playoff action on movie screens across Canada

READ MORE: Raptors beat Bucks 100-94 to advance to franchise’s first-ever NBA finals

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Dogs to Dinos: Toronto’s professional basketball roots run deep
Next story
Athletes steel themselves for Ironman Victoria challenge

Just Posted

West Shore RCMP police dog sniffs out bag of pot near Langford school

Dog and handler leave sticker, business card behind

Victoria Fire Department battles cancer with Gala For Hope

Catered event takes place on June 15 at Carson Hall

$1 million winning Lotto 649 ticket purchased in Victoria

How would you spend your winnings?

Elementary students restore, reclaim neighbourhood park

Margaret Jenkins students 2.5 years into restoration

Athletes steel themselves for Ironman Victoria challenge

70.3 mile course taking in Elk Lake and Saanich Peninsula described as one of world’s best

VIDEO: New zipline opens at Victoria’s Royal Athletic Park

Spectators can now cruise down the field during Victoria HarbourCats games

POLL: Has the work underway on the Bay Street bridge affected you?

The Point Ellice Bridge, commonly called the Bay Street bridge will be… Continue reading

B.C.-wide port lockout lifted as union, employer sign tentative deal

Deal still pending ratification by union members

Sister of man accused in South Surrey torched-SUV killing makes court appearance

Inderdeep Kaur Deo appeared before Surrey judge by video

Trudeau warns internet regulation could be used to repress citizens, free speech

He argued that he’s found the tech sector to be receptive to self-regulation

Port workers locked out province wide, but Prince Rupert port remains operational

Container terminal operators DP World have so far chosen not to enforce the lockout notice

Thrifty Foods celebrates B.C., seafood this weekend in Langford

The Reach for BC Celebration is June 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Belmont Market store

B.C. minimum wage to hit $13.85 on June 1

Minimum wage will reach $15.20 by 2021, NDP say

Cargo ship arrives in Philippines to return Canadian trash

President Rodrigo Duterte had threatened to forcibly ship back the trash

Most Read