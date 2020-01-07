Toronto Wolfpack’s Ricky Leutele passes the ball as he’s wrapped up by Featherstone Rovers’ James Harrison during first half of the Million Pound Game in Betfred Championship rugby league action in Toronto, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Toronto Wolfpack to advertise CBD cream on 2020 Super League jersey

Air Transat adorned the jerseys of the transatlantic rugby league team in its first three years of existence

The Toronto Wolfpack will be walking advertisements for one of their own products in 2020 with the brand Rugby Strength, a CBD-infused body cream, featured on the front of their jerseys for the Super League season.

Air Transat adorned the jerseys of the transatlantic rugby league team in its first three years of existence. A Wolfpack spokesman says the club is finalizing a new deal with the airline, whose name will still be on the jersey but not on the front.

The Wolfpack and HowlBrands, a wholly owned subsidiary, announced last May that they were partnering with Vancouver-based companies International Cannabis Corp. and Organic Flower Investments Group Inc. to launch a line of athlete-focused cannabidiol products.

“Our profile as a global sporting team is ever-expanding and Rugby Strength plays a key role in this,” Wolfpack CEO Bob Hunter said in a release Monday. “We are delighted to be in the rapid-growth market of CBD pain-relief and alternative, natural medical solutions to ever-present problems athletes and others face in their lives.”

According to its website, Rugby Strength “is for the gladiator writhing in each of us, for the connoisseurs of high-contact, for the adrenaline junkies craving their next impact, for those willing to push the body past its breaking point. Rugby is not a sport, it’s a form of life.”

The team will wear the new jersey for the Jan. 19 pre-season game against Castleford Tigers, which doubles as a testimonial for Castleford veteran Michael Shenton.

The jersey is to be unveiled next week.

Rugby Strength is currently on sale in the U.K., with launches in other countries planned for early this year. The company is awaiting the final word from Canadian authorities on regulations on hemp-derived CBD products.

HowlBrands products are manufactured with THC-free, CBD extract from organically grown hemp.

ALSO READ: Canada beats Russia 4-3 in world juniors hockey tournament

—-

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria Grizzlies confirm plans to retire Stanley cup winner Tyler Bozak’s jersey number

Just Posted

UPDATED: Traffic moving under McKenzie interchange after morning flooding cleared

Highway was down to single lane both directions

Interactive web page delves into stories of the Victoria breakwater mural

Lekwungen teachings ingrained in Unity Wall’s images, stories

‘It’s weird’: Early blooming daffodils spotted in Greater Victoria

Typically in January the flowers will just start ‘popping their heads up’

West Shore makes certain roads a priority for snow removal

Snow clearing info on most West Shore websites

Victoria to Vancouver private ferry company shuts down operations

V2V Vacations finished the 2019 season in October with double-digit growth

VIDEO: Surveillance is in at CES Gadget Show – in a big way

‘Many, many horrible stories have come out of consumer electronics,’ privacy advocate says

Trump disregards Canada, allies with killing of Iranian general: ex-ambassador

Iranian Maj.-Gen. Qassem Soleimani was killed by a U.S. drone strike

Canada Revenue Agency’s tax call centres get a D on business group’s report card

Nearly half the 200 test calls couldn’t be completed

Pickup truck crashes repeatedly into buildings and cars at Nanaimo mall

One person taken to hospital after series of crashes

WestJet passengers stuck in Calgary after weather prevents landing in Penticton – twice

Okanagan-bound WestJet flight returns to Calgary after ‘uncontrollable weather’ conditions

United Nations committee on racism calls for halt to Site C, Trans Mountain and LNG pipeline

Group points to a lack of ‘free, prior and informed consent’ from impacted Indigenous groups

Blind dog surrendered in cruelty investigation needs care in Nanaimo

Shih tzu needs both eyes and all teeth removed

$70 million Lotto Max jackpot still up for grabs for B.C. residents on Tuesday

On top of the jackpot, an estimated 25 Maxmillion prizes are also available

‘They were targeting us’: Iranian-Canadian held at U.S. border

Reports of up to 60 people of Iranian descent were held at the Peace Arch crossing this weekend

Most Read