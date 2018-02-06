Traveling cross province for cross-country skiing

Reynolds secondary student Amelia Wells finished sixth in the skate relay with teammate Emma Wong (Comox at the 2018 Haywood NorAm/Western Canadian Championships in Red Deer, Alta. form Jan. 19 to 21.

Wells and Wong are members of the Strathcona Nordic Ski Club.

The club was among more than 250 athletes who competed in frigid temperatures (the low -20s) for the Teck BC Cup in Prince George this past weekend. Wells finished eighth out of 23 in the juvenile girls 800m individual classic sprint qualifier on Saturday and sixth (out of 25) in the five-kilometre interval start free technique race on Sunday.

Next up for Wells is the Teck BC Championships in Kelowna next week and then to Thunder Bay in mid-March, to compete in the Canadian Ski Nationals.