Traveling cross province for cross-country skiing

Reynolds student continues competitive Nordic skiing career

Reynolds secondary student Amelia Wells finished sixth in the skate relay with teammate Emma Wong (Comox at the 2018 Haywood NorAm/Western Canadian Championships in Red Deer, Alta. form Jan. 19 to 21.

Wells and Wong are members of the Strathcona Nordic Ski Club.

The club was among more than 250 athletes who competed in frigid temperatures (the low -20s) for the Teck BC Cup in Prince George this past weekend. Wells finished eighth out of 23 in the juvenile girls 800m individual classic sprint qualifier on Saturday and sixth (out of 25) in the five-kilometre interval start free technique race on Sunday.

Next up for Wells is the Teck BC Championships in Kelowna next week and then to Thunder Bay in mid-March, to compete in the Canadian Ski Nationals.

Previous story
Shew sisters on podium, coach Ed Ashmore honoured

Just Posted

Car fire at Victoria apartment matches getaway vehicle in morning robbery

Blue Volkswagen Jetta with ‘reflective’ tape on bumper seen at both locations

Coroner urges mandatory life-jackets in report on Tofino whale-watching tragedy

Six people died after the Leviathan II capsized in 2015

Three people escape house fire in Saanichton

Family pet died in the blaze, no one else injured

Home invasion reported on Topaz Avenue in Victoria

Police investigating after daylight robbery in city neighbourhood

Use #SaferInternetDay as a reminder

Kids at high risk, but computer safety affects all generations

Victoria Royals’ equipment manager laces ‘em up

Matt Auerbach takes on Royals WHL goalie Dean McNabb in an on-ice duel

B.C. family still seeking answers as meningitis scare diminishes

The parents of Aidan Pratt say they feel left high and dry months after their son died

Wanted by Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers for the week of Feb. 6

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Traveling cross province for cross-country skiing

Reynolds student continues competitive Nordic skiing career

Remains found of Vancouver Island man missing 10 years

Body confirmed as Darreld Rayner

UPDATE: Alberta to stop importing B.C. wine in pipeline feud, premier says

It’s the latest move in a growing dispute over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Deadly earthquake strikes Taiwan

A deadly earthquake has killed two people and injured dozens of others in Taiwan

LETTER: Weaver fiddles while B.C.’s economic prospects burn

Skeena MLA warns of damage to B.C. investment from Green threats

Most Read